Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack

Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online. It didn't matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple's San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn't believe the two men knew one another.
Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members

LOS ANGELES — Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members. The streaming service told The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — a...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

