Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Pence backs GOP's Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta's far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
wcn247.com
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
wcn247.com
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are pumping resources into a law-and-order campaign for governor in New Mexico by a local television celebrity, and a visit by President Joe Biden this week is geared toward shoring up support for an incumbent Democrat. Former TV meteorologist and Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is highlighting concerns about crime in a bid to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has hitched her campaign to support for abortion access. Ronchetti has support from pack of ambitious GOP governors with little love for Donald Trump in a state that has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors for decades.
wcn247.com
MacKenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given the Urban League of Louisiana a $5.7 million gift, the largest donation in the agency’s 84-year history. The organization's president, Judy Reese Morse, said Monday that the gift will help it expand programs aimed at securing economic self-reliance and civil rights for underserved communities. She described the donation as “transformational.” Along with other billionaires, Scott has signed what is known as The Giving Pledge, a promise from the mega-wealthy to give away most of their fortunes. The Urban League of Louisiana gift is the latest in a series she has made to nonprofit and educational organizations in the state.
wcn247.com
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.
Comments / 0