ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4m2q_0iqTfMsT00

Family members of Uvalde victims confront Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw 04:33

UVALDE, Texas — Just hours after voting started in Texas, Kimberly Rubio cast her ballot in the same Uvalde city building where she waited in May to learn that her daughter, Lexi, was one of 19 fourth-graders fatally shot at Robb Elementary School.

"If our children aren't safe, neither are your jobs," Rubio said as she walked out of her polling place with an "I voted" sticker. Nearby, another woman waved a "Don't tread on me" flag.

The deadliest classroom shooting in Texas history has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott 's campaign against Democrat Beto O'Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas' state police chief to resign, reflecting continued anger five months after the massacre.

But with more than 1 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.

Abbott, who has waved off calls to tighten Texas gun laws since the shooting, has never trailed in polls. He is also seizing on national headwinds facing Democrats, who are in danger of losing control of the U.S. House, which could scuttle the chances of tougher gun laws at the federal level for the next two years.

Democrats have hoped outrage in Texas over the latest in a grim series of mass shootings would rouse voters to the polls. Through Thursday, turnout was so far lower than 2018 levels in the state's largest counties, which also have the heaviest concentration of Democratic votes. Another week of early voting is still ahead.

"We're still in a very Second Amendment friendly state," said Matt Langston, a Republican political strategist in Texas, where many residents proudly tout their constitutional right to bear arms.

School safety is still an issue for voters, he said. "But it doesn't necessarily translate to, 'Let's tighten gun restrictions.' It appears that it is more, 'We've got to protect where we're sending our kids.' It's kind of a nuanced response," Langston said.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose South Texas district includes Uvalde, became the first major GOP figure this week to call for the resignation of the state's police chief over the hesitant law enforcement response and shifting narratives from authorities.

Families of the victims have kept pressure on Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who said Thursday that his police force "did not fail" Uvalde. Two officers have been fired, others are under investigation, and Uvalde's school superintendent abruptly announced his retirement this month.

But even just blocks from Robb Elementary, where a sprawling memorial of wooden crosses and stuffed animals remains outside the shuttered campus, there are reminders that the shooting is not the biggest concern for many voters.

"I don't think that has anything to do with my vote," said Dolly Schultz, 53, a Navy veteran and local GOP precinct chair. "There was a lot of failures, with law enforcement and everywhere else. But most of those people are not running for office so I don't think that really impacts my vote."

President Joe Biden's closing arguments heading into the Nov. 8 election are zeroing in on economic issues amid raging inflation and fears of a recession. A June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 30% of Americans mentioned gun policy as one of the major issues facing the country.

In 2018, Florida lawmakers enacted new restrictions on guns just three weeks after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In that same timeframe, Republicans in Texas — who are poised to keep a commanding majority in the state Legislature after Election Day — have gone the other direction, expanding gun access after mass shootings at Santa Fe High School in suburban Houston and at an El Paso Walmart.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 people killed in the Florida shooting, said his advice to Uvalde parents is to not get frustrated or discouraged.

"They slow things down, they make progress harder," Guttenberg said of opponents. "But we the voters get a choice."

Among Uvalde's early voting locations is the civic center where parents were told to wait on the day of the May 24 shooting. In the parking lot Monday, Javier Cazares set up a blue canopy and sat himself behind a table with three tidy stacks of campaign pamphlets on the first day of early voting, when more than 700 ballots were cast in the county.

His daughter Jackyln, 9, died in the shooting. Now he is running as a write-in candidate for Uvalde County commissioner. "Some people hear us, some tend to turn the other way. But we are not going to stop doing this," Cazares said.

As other parents whose children died in the shooting arrived to vote together, they each held up signs for Cazares while examining a sample ballot to learn how a write-in vote works. They buzzed in anticipation to place their votes.

"We have had people fighting for the last 15 years, Columbine to Virginia Tech, there's a lot of people who are still out there fighting," Cazares said. "That is going to be me from here on out."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Click2Houston.com

College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
159K+
Followers
23K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy