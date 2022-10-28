ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Still Own the Rams

(Episode 184) - Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick look at San Fransisco's dominant win over the Rams, the confidence this win brought to the team, where the 49ers are on the NFC hierarchy and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available...
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams

It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
