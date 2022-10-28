Read full article on original website
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Adam Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers scenario ‘an intriguing match’
The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on October 20. McCaffrey is making an immediate impact and accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers players react to Christian McCaffrey’s dominant performance vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers amassed 368 total yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's 31-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. Running back Christian McCaffrey proved he could do everything on the way to his 183 all-purpose-yard performance, which accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards. McCaffrey became one...
Watch: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey hauls in impressive TD catch vs. Rams
Christian McCaffrey is proving he can do it all against the Los Angeles Rams. The San Francisco 49ers running back is running the football effectively, has thrown a touchdown, and hauled in an impressive nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The latest score helped lift the 49ers to a...
49ers suffer no injuries vs. Rams, expect reinforcements after the bye
"No injuries to report," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "It's awkward, but I don't have any. It's awesome." "Awkward" might not be the best word to describe the sensation. "A relief" might have been better.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Still Own the Rams
(Episode 184) - Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick look at San Fransisco's dominant win over the Rams, the confidence this win brought to the team, where the 49ers are on the NFC hierarchy and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available...
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 31-14 Week 8 win vs. the Rams
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-4 on the season after a 31-14 Week 8 win against to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. The 49ers...
49ers at Rams, Week 8 predictions: Fans predict Niners earn season sweep
The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This week,...
16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams
It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
