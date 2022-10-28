Emo-pop band Oso Oso is back in Tampa this November
Three years ago, emo-pop band Oso Oso was on an emotional high. But 2022 has been a bittersweet year for the band and frontman Jade Lilitri, and not due to being on the road in a post-COVID world.
Guitarist Tavish Maloney—one of Lilitri’s oldest friends—died last year at the age of 24 of an undisclosed cause. Oso Oso is back on the road, however, and playing Tampa Orpheum on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a new song, "De Facto" in tow.
M.A.G.S and Anxious open. [event-1]
