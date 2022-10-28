ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Emo-pop band Oso Oso is back in Tampa this November

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcEsb_0iqTeJ7f00
Oso Oso
Three years ago, emo-pop band Oso Oso was on an emotional high. But 2022 has been a bittersweet year for the band and frontman Jade Lilitri, and not due to being on the road in a post-COVID world.

Guitarist Tavish Maloney—one of Lilitri’s oldest friends—died last year at the age of 24 of an undisclosed cause. Oso Oso is back on the road, however, and playing Tampa Orpheum on Thursday, Nov. 3
with a new song, "De Facto" in tow.

M.A.G.S and Anxious open. [event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
631
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy