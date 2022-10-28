Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Chapel Hill cancels Franklin Street closure for Halloween due to heavy rain, lightning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street night due to heavy rain and lighting. “I...
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
cbs17
Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
4 cars involved in crash on I-440 in Raleigh, heavy delays reported
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy delays were reported during the Tuesday morning commute after a multi-car crash on Interstate 440. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail. Tow trucks were blocking three lanes at 8 a.m., and delays began at...
Chapel Hill leaders announce Halloween road closures, health safety measures
Town officials said they're closing a few roads to cars to encourage people to walk and bike in the interest of safety.
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Halloween fun on Franklin Street foiled by weather, extending the hiatus another year
CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street for the night due to heavy rain and lightning.
Driver breaks window to escape from car submerged in Johnston County creek
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A driver hydroplaned in heavy rain Tuesday and ended up in a creek in Johnston County. The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 222 near Middlesex. Crews at the scene told WRAL News the driver was able to shatter a window, climb out and...
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
cbs17
Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
cbs17
Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
35+ firefighters respond to North Carolina house fire; family displaced
Crews reported heavy flames coming from the garage when they first arrived.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
cbs17
8-10k present for Raleigh haunted house, owner reflects on 10 years of decorating, trick-or-treating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, families out trick-or-treating Monday night said things are finally feeling more normal. Austin Mattox and his family said this year was definitely busier than the past two years when it came to trick-or-treating in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood.
Comments / 0