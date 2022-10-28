ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

cbs17

Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
GARNER, NC

