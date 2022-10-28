ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Analyst discusses head coaching candidates for Nebraska job

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBPSC_0iqTd2Em00

An analyst with one of the top recruiting services in the country has discussed his shortlist for the head football coach at Nebraska . Jesse Simonton discussed the position earlier in the week, and when looking over this list, there are no significant surprises as every candidate mentioned has been previously mentioned in some way, shape, or form to the job. Athletic Director Travis Alberts has repeatedly said that he will conduct a thorough search and will make his decision and announce it when he feels it would be appropriate. He will operate and coordinate this search for his needs. When asked about the characteristics he is looking for in a future head coach, the A.D. said the following.

Athletic Director Travis Alberts has repeatedly said that he will conduct a thorough search and will make his decision and announce it when he feels it would be appropriate. However, when asked about the characteristics he is looking for in a future head coach, the A.D. said the following.

Find On3’s list of candidates below and let us know your thoughts.

Lance Leipold - Kansas (Head Coach)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQVSe_0iqTd2Em00 Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Campbell - Iowa State (Head Coach)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hztKY_0iqTd2Em00 © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bill O'Brien - Alabama (Offensive Coordinator)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQgwv_0iqTd2Em00 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule - Fmr. Head Coach (Carolina Panthers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VouY_0iqTd2Em00 Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mickey Joseph - Interim Head Coach (Nebraska)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTjs8_0iqTd2Em00 (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXH0ieczg8o

1

1

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
On3.com

Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel

Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
Popculture

Major College Football Team Fires Head Coach After Less Than Two Seasons

A major college football team has seen enough from its head coach. On Monday, the Auburn Tigers announced they have fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the team. The decision also comes after Auburn lost to Arkansas at home by two touchdowns. In 21 games at Auburn, Harsin went 9-12.
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy