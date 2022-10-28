Information and updates concerning Bristol, Virginia’s efforts to clean up it’s now closed landfill will be provided Tuesday evening. City officials and other experts will be on hand to provided concerned citizens with updates on the progress of the cleanup process, that hopefully will finally snuff out foul odors coming from the facility, that stopped taking trash in September. The open house will be held at the City Council chambers beginning at six pm. Meanwhile, the Virginia Attorney General’s office is now assisting in providing oversight of the Bristol Virginia Landfill remediation project.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO