Clarence David Kirby (Punkin), 74, of Glasgow passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. , he was a son of the late David Lee and Bessie Lotts Kirby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister, Mary Anna Sandridge of Crozet. Clarence is survived by his...

GLASGOW, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO