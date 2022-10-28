Man arrested after 19-year-old Freeport woman robbed in Xbox sale

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Travon Tibias, 20, on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after allegedly stealing an Xbox from a woman who was trying to sell it.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim arranged to meet Tibias in the parking lot of 223 W. Stephenson Street late in the evening of September 29th. During the transaction, Tibias reportedly ran off with the merchandise.

Tibias is currently in custody at the Stephenson County jail for another crime. He was arrested on the robbery charge on October 28th.

