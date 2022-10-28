ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
wvik.org

New I-80 Mississippi River Bridge Options Narrowed to 4

On Thursday, the bridge study team ruled out three of seven options to replace the 55-year-old bridge. The team includes the Illinois and Iowa DOTs, plus Parsons Transportation, a consultant. Tony Pakeltis from Parsons says the first alternative is not feasible. It calls for tearing down the existing, I-80 bridge...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials

A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
LE CLAIRE, IA
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
103.3 WJOD

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
WREG

Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
BARTLETT, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WREG

6 killed, at least 11 injured over Halloween weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six people were killed and at least 11 people were injured in Memphis over Halloween weekend. “Who passed the law to let everybody have guns. The one who did that, that’s who I blame,” said the father of one of the victims. It’s a nightmare that’s turned into horror on the streets of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox29.com

Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River

A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
MEMPHIS, TN
ourquadcities.com

Park band set to kick off 55th year

A musical journey around the globe will open the 55th season of the Bettendorf Park Band at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The public is welcome and admission is free.
BETTENDORF, IA
WREG

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man

UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy