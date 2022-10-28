Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
wvik.org
New I-80 Mississippi River Bridge Options Narrowed to 4
On Thursday, the bridge study team ruled out three of seven options to replace the 55-year-old bridge. The team includes the Illinois and Iowa DOTs, plus Parsons Transportation, a consultant. Tony Pakeltis from Parsons says the first alternative is not feasible. It calls for tearing down the existing, I-80 bridge...
ourquadcities.com
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power across the Mid-South due to storms, according to MLGW. As of 8:20 p.m, 7,050 customers are affected by the outages. The company is reporting 39 outages, according to MLGW. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking...
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Kait 8
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person is dead after an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after a crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A social media post from the Jonesboro Police...
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
6 killed, at least 11 injured over Halloween weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six people were killed and at least 11 people were injured in Memphis over Halloween weekend. “Who passed the law to let everybody have guns. The one who did that, that’s who I blame,” said the father of one of the victims. It’s a nightmare that’s turned into horror on the streets of […]
fox29.com
Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River
A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
ourquadcities.com
Park band set to kick off 55th year
A musical journey around the globe will open the 55th season of the Bettendorf Park Band at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The public is welcome and admission is free.
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Woman found dead in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:20 PM, Memphis Police went to a scene on East Shelby Drive, near Ross Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a woman was struck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is...
KWQC
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
2 men wanted after Halloween shooting and robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery...
