‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki Looks Just Like Princess Diana In Iconic Revenge Dress: Photo

Image Credit: Netflix/Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Debicki’s metamorphosis into Princess Diana is truly a sight to behold. One of Diana’s most iconic fashion moments will be featured in The Crown’s upcoming fifth season. In a new photo, Elizabeth can be seen recreating Princess Diana’s 1994 revenge dress moment.

Elizabeth Debicki recreating Princess Diana’s revenge dress moment. (Netflix)

Elizabeth wears a similar version of the jaw-dropping Christina Stambolian black dress that Princess Diana donned for the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London on June 29, 1994. Elizabeth also has on a necklace that looks just like the statement choker that Diana had on, which featured a large oval sapphire surrounded by diamonds that was set on three strands of pearls.

The attention to detail to recreate this moment is incredible. Elizabeth is also rocking red nail polish just like Diana and has her hair styled like the Princess of Wales. Elizabeth, the costume department, and the hair and makeup team totally nailed this.

The stunning frock became known as the ultimate “revenge dress” because Diana stepped out in the show-stopping number on the same night Prince Charles (now King Charles III) confessed his infidelity with Camilla Parker-Bowles (now the Queen Consort) in a TV interview. Princess Diana’s incredible style moment overshadowed Charles’ interview in nearly every way.

Elizabeth is taking over the role of Princess Diana for the final two seasons of The Crown. The role was previously played by Emma Corrin. Season 5, which launches on November 9, will follow the lives of the royal family in the 1990s.

Princess Diana wearing her iconic revenge dress in 1994. (Shutterstock)

The fifth season will begin in 1992, the year Diana and Charles separated, with Dominic West playing the then-future king. Their divorce was finalized in 1996 after several years of strife between the former spouses.

Season 6 is currently filming and will chronicle the tragic death of Diana in 1997 at the age of 36. The Crown was recently spotted filming season 6 scenes in Paris near where the former Princess of Wales got into a car crash that took her life and the lives of two others in the vehicle. The Netflix series will not show the car crash that killed Diana, just the events before and after.