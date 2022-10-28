Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. In 1873, the settlement surrounding a railroad junction was officially chartered as the city of Manassas. The close-knit community that emerged since has been sustained for nearly 150 years and shows no signs of slowing down. This is undoubtedly due in part to the strong sense of community pride interwoven throughout residents’ daily life — from landmarks with accompanying plaques scattered throughout the city to annual events like seasonal festivals and holiday parades.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO