Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
School Board Resumes Boundary Line Work, Unfinished Meeting on Tuesday
The Loudon County School Board will hold another secondary school attendance zone work session on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The board is eyeing changes in the Ashburn, eastern Loudoun and central Loudoun regions. The work session will include attendance zone proposals from several School Board members, including one from John Beatty...
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
loudounnow.com
Cummings Proposes Affordable Housing Incentives
Town Council member Zach Cummings this week proposed a package of potential incentives to help provide more affordable housing in town. The proposal, which builds off some ideas under study or already underway by the county government, may provide a starting point for renewed discussions on the town’s role in addressing housing concerns. During recent Town Council campaigns, affordable housing has been a frequent topic.
loudounnow.com
Longhouse Architecture Firm Opens Purcellville Office
Longhouse Architects held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the opening of its first office in Purcellville. Owners and architects Laura Ours, Nathan Webb, and Kevin Walker started the design firm in 2019, and have been growing the business from their homes since then. They work on both residential and commercial projects and have 20 years of experience among them.
Connect with the Community at a Historical Manassas Parade
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. In 1873, the settlement surrounding a railroad junction was officially chartered as the city of Manassas. The close-knit community that emerged since has been sustained for nearly 150 years and shows no signs of slowing down. This is undoubtedly due in part to the strong sense of community pride interwoven throughout residents’ daily life — from landmarks with accompanying plaques scattered throughout the city to annual events like seasonal festivals and holiday parades.
loudounnow.com
3 Graduate Loudoun's Drug Court
On Oct. 26, Loudoun County celebrated three new graduates of the Adult Drug Treatment Court in a ceremony at the Loudoun County Courthouse. “These Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates have demonstrated a commitment to their own health and healing, as well as that of their friends, families and fellow community members,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “We commend their hard work and dedication and encourage them to continue building on their great success as they move to the next phase of their wellness journey.”
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: 66th Annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade
Costumed kids and their families lined King Street on Monday night, Oct. 31, to collect treats during the 66th annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade. Back to full strength following the pandemic, the parade featured floats and entries by area businesses and community organizations, the Tuscarora High School marching band—and lots of political candidates.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Brenda Bengtson, Hamilton
Editor: What is bad for America? And Virginia? And Loudoun? This is not an exhaustive list:. *Authoritarianism, fascism, communism, oligarchy, racism, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, stochastic terrorism, autocracy, theocracy to name a few; lying for a living, believing and promoting lies, conspiracy theories, and toxic tweets; domestic violence, hate crimes, threats and violence toward elected officials and families.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
loudounnow.com
‘Super Snowman’ Wins Leesburg Plow Art Contest
Students from Evergreen Mill Elementary School created the winning entry in the Town of Leesburg’s annual “Paint the Plow” contest. Two Leesburg schools participated in the project, sponsored by the Leesburg Commission on Public Art and the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts. The 2022 theme was “Weather”....
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Artisan Tour Runs Nov. 5-6
Area artisans will put out the welcome mat this weekend for the annual Purcellville Artisan Tour, sponsored by the Purcellville Arts Council. Visitors on the tour will find art exhibitions, art demonstrations, and artwork for sale. The Purcellville Train Station will host two guest artists. Tour maps and brochures are...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
fredericksburg.today
Former Stafford County administrator passes away
Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, Jr. Williams served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003. Williams helped lead the county through a time of great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historic treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future. The future of what is...
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
loudounnow.com
Inova Loudoun Hosts Reverse Trick-or-Treat for Pediatric Patients
Some of the kids who are missing out on the trick-or-treating and parades got a treat all the same from Inova Loudoun staff members this Halloween. Pediatric patients staying at Inova Loudoun’s Lansdowne hospital campus on Oct. 31 got a chance to dress up for reverse trick-or-treating—hospital staff, also dressed up for the holiday, came to their doors with candy and toys.
theriver953.com
News Makers Jean and Jennifer on RPSC support for C4H
The collection of nonperishable foods in support of The River 953 Camping for Hunger (C4H) campaign is in progress at The Royal Plaza Shopping Center (RPSC). We spoke with Jennifer Nicholson of Jennerations Hair Studio and Spa and Jean Plauger of Jean’s Jewelers about it in our latest news maker.
Comments / 0