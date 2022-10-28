THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive lineman Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.) is one of 81 nominees for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Foundation announced on Tuesday. In its 13th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

