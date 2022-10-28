ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

ACC Packs on Sale for Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Ticket packs that include all 10 of Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference home men’s basketball games are now on sale. The Yellow Jackets home ACC schedule includes perennial powers Duke, Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville, as well as 2022 Elite Eight team Miami and home-and-away rival Clemson.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Concludes Tennessee Fall Invite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis concluded the Tennessee Fall Invitational on Sunday morning, collecting five wins between doubles and singles action. For the tournament, the Yellow Jackets posted 15 wins – six doubles and nine singles – over the three-day tournament. Doubles. Tech won...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Fusile Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive lineman Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.) is one of 81 nominees for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Foundation announced on Tuesday. In its 13th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Bergmann Picks up Third ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann has been named ACC Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading No. 10 Georgia Tech volleyball (17-4, 10-2 ACC) to another undefeated weekend of conference play, the league office announced on Monday. Bergmann received the ACC’s...
GREENSBORO, NC
ramblinwreck.com

Lee, Sharabura Set for ITA National Fall Championships

THE FLATS – Earning automatic berths from regionals, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura will represent the Yellow Jackets at the ITA National Fall Championships this week. The grand finale to the fall tennis season will take place Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif.
ATLANTA, GA

