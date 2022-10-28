ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home

By Ivy Tan, Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client in Midlothian.

According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, a family called him on Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m. to tell him about noises coming from their toilet. The woman said that when her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal that he could not identify.

When Perry and his team arrived at the scene, they lifted the toilet lid to find — of all animals — a flying squirrel.

The flying squirrel that was found in a toilet in a Midlothian home on Thursday, Oct. 27. Photos courtesy of Richard Perry / Facebook

The flying squirrel is, of course, the official mascot animal of the City of Richmond’s Minor League Baseball team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“We went in the house with all our gear in preparation to commence battle with whatever was in that toilet,” Perry said, when he was originally told by the family that the animal may have been a rat. “We got in and said, ‘no way. Would you believe it if I told you it’s a flying squirrel?'”

The unexpected ordeal was undoubtedly an unforgettable one for Perry, who told 8News he is a big fan of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Richard Perry at a baseball game with Nutzy, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ mascot
