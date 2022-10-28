Read full article on original website
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
foxillinois.com
3 men dead in Champaign County crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
17-year-old shot in Champaign; police investigating
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a 17-year-old teenager from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from […]
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
wibqam.com
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to...
WAND TV
Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
wibqam.com
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
WAND TV
Danville man convicted of 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Urbana Police arrest two, still searching for one in armed robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two were arrested, and police are still searching for the third after an armed robbery involving an attempted social media purchase. The armed robbery occurred at Aspen Court Apartment Complex around 11:00 p.m., said the Urbana Police Department. Officers learned a man planned to buy items via social media, at a […]
foxillinois.com
3 injured after car hits Champaign house
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were injured after a vehicle hit a house in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign Police Department says at 11:57 a.m. a vehicle was driving westbound on John Street and failed to yield at a stop sign. Officials say the vehicle entered the intersection,...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve bike theft string
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of bicycle thefts on the University of Illinois campus. University Police officials reported earlier this month that bike thefts, while common every year, are up this year in particular. This is the result of a rise in […]
