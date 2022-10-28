ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Stretch of Lansing Avenue in Jackson to close for tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A tree removal project will shut down a busy street in Jackson Wednesday. Lansing Avenue will be closed between Ganson and North streets all day as crews remove four dead trees. The city said the closure is needed to remove the trees that pose “a significant risk to utilities, drives, pedestrians and homes.”
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

New grant expected to give East Lansing new lights

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Walking around downtown East Lansing at night could become a lot safer with better lighting. A new grant would allow East Lansing to place lights in several dark alleys, including on the Grove Street parking garage alleyway where East Lansing Police investigated a shooting from Sunday morning.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County road closures on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance. The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing...
MLive

Parnall Road closing for construction

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Parks and Recreation kicks off Holiday Food Drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank for a Holiday Food Drive. “We invite community members to help support our neighbors who are facing food insecurity as the holidays approach by contributing to this food drive,” Cathy DeShambo, Director of Parks, Recreation and Arts said.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Suspicious death investigated in Gratiot County

ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in his house in Gratiot County in what police said is a suspicious death. Around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Main Street in Ithaca for reports of an unconscious 48-year-old man in his home. When officers arrived they found the man dead.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, October 31, 2022

Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. 6 PM to 8 PM. Kiwanis Park, corner of N. Elm Avenue and Blakely Street, Jackson. Please join us on Halloween Night for our Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. We will be handing out candy, cider and Hinkley’s donuts to Trick-or-Treaters starting at 6 pm until we run out of donuts. This lighted, landscaped park features a playground, a picnic shelter, grills & restrooms.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Indian Trails in Owosso awarded 2022 energy champion by SBAM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small business in Owosso was recognized by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) as a 2022 energy champion. Indian Trails from Owosso was honored with a 2022 Consumers Energy Champion award for working with SBAM to finish lighting projects in towns across Mid-Michigan including Owosso, Kalamazoo, and Romulus. According to SBAM, this will result in thousands of dollars of energy savings per year.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. Police said a shooting took place in the Grove Street Ramp and they are asking people to contact them if they have information on the incident. ELPD also said more information will follow. You...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale begins leaf collection Monday

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Hillsdale can start getting their lawn debris cleaned up by the city starting Monday. Each city ward will have two pick-up dates by Tuesday, Dec. 13. Street parking is not allowed during designated collection days. City officials are asking residents to rake leaves as...
HILLSDALE, MI

