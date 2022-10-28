Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
WILX-TV
Stretch of Lansing Avenue in Jackson to close for tree removal
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A tree removal project will shut down a busy street in Jackson Wednesday. Lansing Avenue will be closed between Ganson and North streets all day as crews remove four dead trees. The city said the closure is needed to remove the trees that pose “a significant risk to utilities, drives, pedestrians and homes.”
WILX-TV
Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
WILX-TV
New grant expected to give East Lansing new lights
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Walking around downtown East Lansing at night could become a lot safer with better lighting. A new grant would allow East Lansing to place lights in several dark alleys, including on the Grove Street parking garage alleyway where East Lansing Police investigated a shooting from Sunday morning.
WILX-TV
Jackson County road closures on I-94
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance. The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing...
Expect traffic delays on I-94 as work continues in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Lane and ramp closures are coming to westbound I-94 in Jackson County. These lanes and ramps on westbound I-94 from Elm Road to U.S. 127 are being closed for maintenance, weather permitting, on these days:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – lane closure at Lansing Avenue.
Parnall Road closing for construction
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Parks and Recreation kicks off Holiday Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank for a Holiday Food Drive. “We invite community members to help support our neighbors who are facing food insecurity as the holidays approach by contributing to this food drive,” Cathy DeShambo, Director of Parks, Recreation and Arts said.
WILX-TV
Suspicious death investigated in Gratiot County
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in his house in Gratiot County in what police said is a suspicious death. Around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Main Street in Ithaca for reports of an unconscious 48-year-old man in his home. When officers arrived they found the man dead.
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, October 31, 2022
Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. 6 PM to 8 PM. Kiwanis Park, corner of N. Elm Avenue and Blakely Street, Jackson. Please join us on Halloween Night for our Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. We will be handing out candy, cider and Hinkley’s donuts to Trick-or-Treaters starting at 6 pm until we run out of donuts. This lighted, landscaped park features a playground, a picnic shelter, grills & restrooms.
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
Woman taken to hospital after attack in Lansing parking lot
Lansing Police said there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600.
WILX-TV
Indian Trails in Owosso awarded 2022 energy champion by SBAM
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small business in Owosso was recognized by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) as a 2022 energy champion. Indian Trails from Owosso was honored with a 2022 Consumers Energy Champion award for working with SBAM to finish lighting projects in towns across Mid-Michigan including Owosso, Kalamazoo, and Romulus. According to SBAM, this will result in thousands of dollars of energy savings per year.
Trailer, snowmobiles stolen from Clinton County storage facility
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen trailer that contained two snowmobiles.
1 shot overnight in downtown East Lansing
Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson police cruiser
JACKSON, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Saturday night after literally running into law enforcement. A Jackson police officer was on patrol Oct. 29, in a marked police vehicle traveling along E. Washington Avenue when another vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive pulled out in front of him, according to the Jackson Police Department.
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. Police said a shooting took place in the Grove Street Ramp and they are asking people to contact them if they have information on the incident. ELPD also said more information will follow. You...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale begins leaf collection Monday
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Hillsdale can start getting their lawn debris cleaned up by the city starting Monday. Each city ward will have two pick-up dates by Tuesday, Dec. 13. Street parking is not allowed during designated collection days. City officials are asking residents to rake leaves as...
