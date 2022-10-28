Read full article on original website
Drinking to Party or Cope?
LGBTQ+ individuals are at increased risk of developing alcohol use problems compared to their heterosexual counterparts. Minority stress theory may help to explain these differences since discrimination can compromise mental health. Drinking may be a form of self-medication to reduce negative emotions, including those from minority stress exposure. Psychological treatments...
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
How Mass Violence Affects Teen Mental Health
Research shows that exposure to mass shootings, as well as violence of any kind, can have decades of mental health implications. It's common for teens who experience mass violence (direct or indirect) to have trouble resuming their normal routines. Concerns about school violence or shootings are linked to an increased...
Opinion: Love Will Not Fix A Narcissist With Addiction Problems
Many years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner.
The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery
It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
Mental Illness Is a Health Issue, Not a Halloween Costume
Pretending to be people we are not and subjecting ourselves to fear-inducing experiences are the core of modern Halloween celebrations. The origins of the holiday stem from fear of the unknown and the belief that abnormal behaviors are the result of supernatural forces. We must find ways to enjoy the...
ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety
Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
Love Wants to Flow
Letting love flow unencumbered is a fantastic feeling. Opening to love helps heal psychological wounds, builds resilience, and supports personal growth. Love comes from inner freedom in which adverse reactions do not control you. In my early 20s, I went through Rolfing, a form of deep-tissue bodywork, and I nervously...
Is Confrontation Dread Causing You Unnecessary Anxiety?
Confrontation dread, a state of apprehension and anxiety about speaking up, can lead to anxiety and relationship distress. Prevalent phenomena like ghosting in relationships and "quiet quitting" at work seem to show how challenging confrontation is. Confrontation dread isn’t a moral failing; rather, it is an indication of a need...
Best Age for Kids to Start Doing Chores
Science suggests that chores make kids happy and that you should start assigning little jobs early, even when they are toddlers. Seemingly insignificant chores like setting the table or folding laundry are valuable building blocks toward a child’s independence. A wide-ranging 75-year Harvard study concluded that children who do...
WCNC
Is Postpartum Depression determined before you give birth?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 23, 2022. Emerging research from the University of Virginia is shedding light on an issue that impacts up to 20% of new mothers. Postpartum depression (PPD) is a diagnosable condition...
Why Consciousness Research Should Be Conducted by Romantics
The romantic movement of the year 1800 combined work on poetry and science and polemicized against the materialistic world view of their age. Still today, many thinkers deny the existence of conscious experience, despite it being reported universally by human beings. Everyone needs to think out of the box in...
Self-Advocacy: What Every Black Woman Needs to Know
Black women are often on the front lines for social justice and quick to speak up for others, but reluctant to rally for themselves. The experience of bias or microaggressions might cause some Black women to hold back from self-advocacy. To practice self-advocacy, one first needs to first identify what...
Why Do People With Anxiety Love Halloween?
Some people who live with anxiety may be drawn to Halloween. Halloween prompts play and can normalize fear. Halloween may offer a simulation of fear that evokes a sense of control. I’ve had a love for spooky things since I was a child. While I didn’t know it at the...
After Priming with Ketamine
The experimental drug ketamine has been shown to reduce symptoms of major depression, even in treatment-resistant patients, within hours of a single intravenous administration. A medicine based on ketamine—a chemical derivative called esketamine—was approved by the FDA for use in treatment-resistant depressed patients in 2019. Yet the search...
What Are We Even Fighting About?
Circular fights happen for a reason, and usually that reason is hidden but not lost. Failed communication is a part but rarely the whole picture of most couple arguments. With a few targeted questions, you and your partner can uncover the real issue and work from there. Have you ever...
Why Open Communication Is Vital When a Loved One Is Using Substances
Parents are likely to experience a rollercoaster of emotions when their child is struggling with substance use. It can be hard work creating space for the child to feel safe and consider positive changes. Keeping the lines of communication open instead of shutting the door is key and may help...
More Than a Senior Moment
Rita Philip and her daughter were among my first participants in the revolution of how we diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. I first met them in the spring of 2012. While Mrs. Philip underwent cognitive testing, her daughter and I took our catty-corner seats at the small desk in my examination room at the Memory Center. I asked, “What’s the problem? How can I help you?” She looked at me like she was about to cry, then looked at the floor and said, “I’d like to make sure my mom doesn’t have something neurological.”
How Are Psychology and Social Work Different?
Psychology and social work are different but related disciplines. The names of the disciplines themselves help illuminate the differences. Both are rigorous academic disciplines ripe for application, and each has ethical guidelines and principles that point to differences. “Should I take psychology or social work? Both? How are they different?”
