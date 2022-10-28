ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What to know about California ballot initiatives for the 2022 election

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, California voters are being asked to decide seven statewide ballot measures, called propositions. The propositions cover issues like the right to abortion and birth control, sports betting in person or online, arts funding, rules for kidney dialysis clinics, a millionaire's tax to fund zero-emission vehicle efforts, and a flavored tobacco ban.
Q&A: Brian Dahle, candidate for California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his 26 years as an elected official, Brian Dahle has never lost a race. The Republican state senator believes his run for governor, which pits him against Democrat and incumbent Gavin Newsom, won't be any different. Dahle spoke with KCRA 3 as Election Day is...
Sacramento-area daycares use COVID-era safety measures amid RSV spike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is seeing an increase in child hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, prompting parents to take steps in protecting their children. Meanwhile, people are taking steps to also protect themselves against COVID-19 and the flu. Despite the uptick, hospital systems like UC Davis and...
Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season

SAN FRANCISCO — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday it was delaying the...
Here are Halloween safety tips for safely using car seats, trick-or-treating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re planning to go out trick-or-treating with your children or driving through Northern California neighborhoods on Monday for Halloween, here are several safety tips to keep in mind. Avoid bulky costumes in car seats. Consumer Reports warns that puffy costumes can cause car seat...

