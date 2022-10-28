ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jaxlore: Alpha Paynter, ghost of TacoLu

Jacksonville Beaches lore claims that local restaurateur Alpha Paynter has had trouble letting go of her old Homestead Restaurant, even six decades after she died. Perennial ghost sightings have given this rustic building, since 20012 the home of Tex-Mex joint TacoLu, a reputation as one of the First Coast’s most famous haunted places.
Tropical Storm Martin forms in the North Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the North Atlantic, and is on track to become a hurricane later this week. As of 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Martin is moving toward the east at 12 mph, The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
Tropical Storm Lisa moving westward in the Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Lisa continues to march westward in the central Caribbean, and is expected to become a hurricane. As of 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Lisa was located 220 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. Lisa is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.
$1B Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the...
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals

Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Businesses reap economic gains from Georgia-Florida festivities, game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of thousands of Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans from near and far filled the stands of the TIAA Bank Field Saturday afternoon to watch this year’s much anticipated Georgia-Florida matchup, resulting in a major boost for the Jacksonville economy. Football fans started making...
