Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
RULES: Yo, Adrian! Be a VIP at the Jax Symphony’s ‘Rocky in Concert’
Enter the boxing ring and take a jab at the World Heavyweight Championship with the original Rocky. A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets in Section Row / Box K, seat 11 – 14 to see Rocky in Concert!. Watch as the boxer goes from rags to riches...
Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert
On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance. Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.
'She always brought a smile': Fernandina Beach restaurant mourning the death of employee
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach restaurant is mourning the loss of a beloved employee. Over the weekend, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Charlton, County Georgia. Georgia State Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tanya Williamson was hit by another vehicle on her way home...
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
Taste of Home has the scoop on the sweetest candy shops across the country.
thejaxsonmag.com
Jaxlore: Alpha Paynter, ghost of TacoLu
Jacksonville Beaches lore claims that local restaurateur Alpha Paynter has had trouble letting go of her old Homestead Restaurant, even six decades after she died. Perennial ghost sightings have given this rustic building, since 20012 the home of Tex-Mex joint TacoLu, a reputation as one of the First Coast’s most famous haunted places.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Martin forms in the North Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the North Atlantic, and is on track to become a hurricane later this week. As of 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Martin is moving toward the east at 12 mph, The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
Luke Bryan Fans React To His Statement After Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Onto Stage
Minutes after Luke Bryan issued a statement about the outrage concerning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on stage during his Jacksonville show, fans of the country music hitmaker are sharing their thoughts about the situation. In a statement on Sunday (October 30th), Luke Bryan shared that he tends to not respond...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Lisa moving westward in the Caribbean
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Lisa continues to march westward in the central Caribbean, and is expected to become a hurricane. As of 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Lisa was located 220 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. Lisa is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.
News4Jax.com
$1B Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the...
News4Jax.com
12 children adopted into families during Duval County Courthouse event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Halloween adoption event at the Duval County Courthouse on Friday celebrated 12 children who now have new families. Judge Michael Kalil hosted the event, and with Halloween just around the corner, families were invited to dress in costume. One family said they met their new...
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
Eater
10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals
Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Businesses reap economic gains from Georgia-Florida festivities, game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of thousands of Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans from near and far filled the stands of the TIAA Bank Field Saturday afternoon to watch this year’s much anticipated Georgia-Florida matchup, resulting in a major boost for the Jacksonville economy. Football fans started making...
