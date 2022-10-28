ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fritch, TX

KFDA

Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the first annual Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo. The event is on Nov. 12 a the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, located at 901 N. Hayden St. Tickets are $35 per person and $65 per couple. Tickets can be purchased...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, people in the community will come together to pray and give thanks to God for the community, and ask for guidance for city, state and national leaders. Josh...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo

An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host GiRL Power. The Girls in Real Life event “You Glow Girl” theme will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room, located at 401 South Buchanan St.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT releases statement on student hit by train

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a train late last night. According to officials, on Monday, Oct. 31, at around 9:32 p.m., police responded to the area near North 24th Street in Canyon on a report of a fatality involving a pedestrian struck by a train.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship

PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon. The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located...
PANHANDLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening. According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene. The sheriff’s office said […]
GRAY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Gas Station Shooting

Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Strong to severe storms to impact Texas Panhandle Thursday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for Thursday. This means that scattered storms could become severe. Storms will initially develop along the dryline late Thursday evening sometime between 7-10PM near SH-60 or perhaps a touch...
AMARILLO, TX

