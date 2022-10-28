Read full article on original website
KFDA
NWTH Neonatal Unit babies show off their Halloween costumes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Babies in the Neonatal Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrated their first Halloween. NWTH shared the Neonatal Unit Halloween costumes for the holiday. Check out the photos below!
KFDA
Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the first annual Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo. The event is on Nov. 12 a the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, located at 901 N. Hayden St. Tickets are $35 per person and $65 per couple. Tickets can be purchased...
KFDA
Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, people in the community will come together to pray and give thanks to God for the community, and ask for guidance for city, state and national leaders. Josh...
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo
An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
Food Truck City? Here’s Some Of The Best In Amarillo.
When I lived in Austin, one of the biggest draws to the city was not only the number of food trucks but their incredible quality. So many residents swore up and down that they were better than most restaurants, and Austin has some pretty excellent restaurants. It wasn't uncommon when...
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
KFDA
Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host GiRL Power. The Girls in Real Life event “You Glow Girl” theme will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room, located at 401 South Buchanan St.
KFDA
WT releases statement on student hit by train
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a train late last night. According to officials, on Monday, Oct. 31, at around 9:32 p.m., police responded to the area near North 24th Street in Canyon on a report of a fatality involving a pedestrian struck by a train.
AFD released information on apartment fire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire on Saturday night at Catchy Pointe Apartments, located at 2701 N Grand. AFD detailed that around 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 29, the first arriving crews found a fire in the kitchen of apartment 903. AFD said after entering the apartment […]
KFDA
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
Amarillo’s Strange Tale of a Murder Suspect Who Represented Himself
I bet you've heard about the Darrell Brooks trial in Waukesha, Wisconsin. You know, the man who drove his SUV into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring 70; the one where he chose to represent himself at his trial. Yeah. That one. If you've seen any of the...
AFD responds to an abandoned mobile home fire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire at a mobile home located, at 2013 N Arthur on Sunday night. According to AFD, after receiving multiple calls for a fire near Family Dollar at 900 NE 24th crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. and arrived at 8:23 p.m. and found […]
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary. According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants. Officers...
KFDA
Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship
PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon. The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located...
Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday
MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening. According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene. The sheriff’s office said […]
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers selling raffle tickets to help pay rewards and operation for the year
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets to help them throughout the year to operate and pay rewards. 200 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new purse. The money will help support the fundraiser to assist for the years spending on rewards and operation of the year.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Gas Station Shooting
Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case. According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot. Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was...
abc7amarillo.com
Strong to severe storms to impact Texas Panhandle Thursday night
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for Thursday. This means that scattered storms could become severe. Storms will initially develop along the dryline late Thursday evening sometime between 7-10PM near SH-60 or perhaps a touch...
