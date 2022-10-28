ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Says It's 'Really Hard' Watching Her Feud With Kathy Hilton: She's '100 Percent' Right

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago

Supportive spouses. Kyle Richards can lean on her husband, Mauricio Umansky, amid her ongoing feud with sister Kathy Hilton.

“It was really hard [to watch],” Mauricio, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, and her sibling drama while discussing his forthcoming Buying Beverly Hills series. “I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question.”

He added: “I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on. But Kyle’s so strong and she’s such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she’s just taking it in the chin, like the strong person that she is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zc6HT_0iqTb8Si00
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards. Casey Durkin/Bravo

Kyle — who married the Mexico native in 1996 — and her older sister, 63, got into a heated tiff during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 cast trip to Aspen. While the alleged fight was not captured on camera, Lisa Rinna later claimed in a confessional that the I Want to Be a Hilton personality had an “absolute meltdown” after venting about her relationship with Kyle. (The former child star and Kathy are also sisters of Kim Richards.)

Despite a tense season 12 reunion — which aired earlier this month — the Halloween Ends actress has been candid about wanting to mend fences.

“I’ve always said, I always forgive and forget. I care about all these people up here,” Kyle said during the cast’s BravoCon panel in October. “I love her, she’s my sister, of course. … I don’t wanna fight with anybody. My friends or my sister.”

While the Paris in Love alum did not participate in the convention panel with the group, she told Us later that day that she’d be open to a reconciliation with Kyle because they’re sisters and “nobody’s going to come between us.”

As the two California-based siblings remain at odds, their families have stayed close. (Kyle and the Agency CEO share daughters Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14, while Kathy and husband Rick Hilton are the parents of Paris, 41, Nicky, 39, Barron, 32 and Conrad, 28.)

“With my cousins, we do try to keep it separate as much as possible,” Farrah Brittany, Richards’ daughter with ex-husband Guraish Aldjfrie, told Us during her joint interview with Mauricio. “We are very close, so we try not to get involved in their stuff, but, you know, I always will have my mom’s back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRGP5_0iqTb8Si00
Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Adding to the family’s reality TV credits, Mauricio, Farrah, 33, and Alexia, will showcase their dynamic as coworkers on Buying Beverly Hills.

“I’m sitting here watching all the other real estate shows [and] I’m watching what they’re delivering on,” Mauricio told Us about signing up for the Netflix docuseries. “I think that there’s a great opportunity for another real estate show to deliver on a different angle than what’s out there and I just thought it would be a lot of fun. I also wanted to take that approach that we have taken, which is watching young professionals and grow in their careers.”

Buying Beverly Hills follows young Agency brokers — including Farrah and Alexia — as they hope to make a name for themselves in the luxury real estate market in California. The reality TV patriarch, as the firm’s executive, plans to oversee their progress and share plenty of “teachable moments” along the way.

Buying Beverly Hills premieres on Netflix on November 4.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 40

Notimeforit
3d ago

Kyle chose her friends over her family it appears and she is not addressing the fact that Lips put herself in the middle of her relationships with her sisters. Mo, none listens to u...la ughing at someone cussing out a child.

Reply
13
Dawn Keyballs
3d ago

Kyle is the biggest Sh$& slinger on the show. Pull her off. She drinks more than anyone, cry’s more than everyone. Her kids are going to be sooooo damaged. Get her off the show Mo

Reply(12)
6
Ria May
4d ago

Did he ever notice that his wife is bike and evil and a backstabber witch? That Kyle never stood up for her sisters but always expect the sisters to be there for her? Mo is a fine one fo talk given how rude was to Kathy at their Aspen House!!!

Reply(9)
11
