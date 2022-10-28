ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Raves Over Kim Kardashian’s Skims Socks After Slamming Her Skincare Line: ‘Excellent’

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3r5J_0iqTb7Zz00
Bethenny Frankel and Kim Kardashian. Shutterstock (2)

A good review! Bethenny Frankel had some nice things to say about Kim Kardashian‘s Skims.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, shared her thoughts on the label’s socks in a TikTok uploaded on Thursday, October 27. “Will I like Skims socks?” Frankel said in the beginning of the clip as she opened the package. The TV personality then admitted to being surprised that she was sent the item considering she’s slammed Kardashian, 42, and her SKKN by Kim beauty line in the past.

“I give them credit for sending them to me, to be honest with you,” Frankel told her followers in the video. “That PR person may not be connected to other people who may not have wanted to send to me, and they probably just had me on some list.”

Holding up a beige pair, the Skinny Girl mogul raved over the socks. “They feel very nice,” Frankel said. “They feel luxurious. You need that sock that’s not like a stocking and that is not too thick. You want to wear a sock, and you want it to feel like it’s giving you some warmth, but you don’t want it to be too thick.”

Frankel then put the sock on under her jeans and reiterated: “Again … these are kind of luxurious.” She continued: “They feel like you’d bring them on a ski vacation for nighttime, but also good for fall. I will wear these. These are excellent. Whichever PR person slipped me through the cracks, on that list, good for you because these are excellent. I am definitely not paid by this brand … yet.”

The businesswoman’s positive feedback comes after she slammed SKKN by Kim for being “impractical” in August.

While testing out the brand’s eye cream and exfoliator, Frankel expressed her disappointment in the packaging. “It’s bulbous. I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack,” she said via social media. “I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. That’s impractical at best.”

She continued: “How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”

While Frankel wasn’t thrilled with the line’s wrapping, she did call the products “quality.”

Describing the exfoliator, Frankel said, “It has a little bit of a fragrance. No problem. It’s got those micro white granules … I like that form of exfoliating.” However, the reality star questioned if the product is worth its $55 price tag.

Still, the Naturally Thin author was pleased. “This is good skincare,” she said. “This is quality. I just think it’s impractical in its packaging. It’s a good quality product that’s likely overpriced, but most beauty is overpriced.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Secret to Pete Davidson’s Hot-Girl Dating Success

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s nine-month romance is now a part of Hollywood dating history, but viewers get to relive some of their relationship through the second season of The Kardashians. Even though he wasn’t a major part of filming the reality show, the SKIMS founder dished a bit during her confessional about the secret behind his hot-girl dating success.
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
ALABAMA STATE
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Been Texting Kim Kardashian for a Thoughtful Reason

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson didn’t go the long haul, but it doesn’t seem like it was a bitter split. With their 12-year age gap, it was more about being at two different stages of their lives. With all of the Kanye West turmoil going on, it seems the former Saturday Night Live comedian has been checking in on his former girlfriend.
Us Weekly

All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season

Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Dropped an Adorable New Photo of Her Kids Decked Out for Halloween: ‘Icons’

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from the past for her kids’ Halloween costumes this year, and they look just as iconic as the icons they’re dressed as. Sharing the throwback-inspired costumes on Instagram, the mom of four dropped a stunning photo of all four of her kids, with North, 9, dressed as Aaliyah; Saint, 6, as Snoop Dogg; Chicago, 4, as Sade; and Psalm, 3, as Eazy E. To say they each nailed their music icon look is a massive understatement.
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Teases Where She and Peter Weber Will Live After Getting Back Together: ‘That’s a Tough One’

Courtesy of Peter Weber/Instagram Ready for a move? Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber may be a couple again, but they’re not planning to live together just yet. “It's a tough one. I love Miami, but it's not feasible for Peter,” the 30-year-old reality star told Jason Tartick on the Monday, October 31, episode of his […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Us Weekly

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners Have Said About Their Bond With Grandma Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon Through the Years: ‘You Have Always Been My Greatest Inspiration’

Showing their love for MJ. Over the years, viewers have seen the Kardashian-Jenners' special moments with Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon (née Campbell). Fans were first introduced to the famous family when their reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in October 2007. The show followed Kris and her kids […]
TMZ.com

Kanye West Storms Out of Saint's Soccer Game After Heated Exchange with Parent

Kanye West was very clearly agitated on social media over the weekend, but his anger was also apparent at his son's soccer game, getting into a heated exchange with another parent. We've obtained video taken Saturday while Saint played soccer. You can see Kim Kardashian sitting in a lawn chair...
WanderWisdom

Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok

It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shows off ‘creepy,’ over-the-top Halloween decorations

Kim Kardashian has the spookiest house on the block. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her over-the-top Halloween decorations — without straying from her typical “tonal” color palette, of course. “Alright, I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for...
realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

236K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy