NFL Rumors: Saints Denied Patriots Rival’s Alvin Kamara Offer
The Buffalo Bills clearly are interested in adding to the Josh Allen-led offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, making calls in hopes of landing a star rather than another depth piece. The Bills called the New Orleans Saints about veteran running back Alvin Kamara, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders
The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: There’s no argument, Cowboys’ offense goes where Ezekiel Elliott goes
With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out today nursing a knee injury, backup Troy Pollard ran wild, carrying 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. So does that mean the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t actually need Elliott?. Not according to Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who...
NBC Sports
Bears Twitter shares excitement over trade for WR Chase Claypool
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round 2023 draft pick. Claypool, who is under contract through 2023, is expected to make an immediate impact in helping second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast. “There’s a...
NBC Sports
Giants G.M. Joe Schoen leaves door open for Odell Beckham Jr.
Several weeks back, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. visited the Giants’ facility. But it wasn’t officially a visit. And it doesn’t mean the Giants aren’t interested in a reunion with their 2014 first-round draft pick. “I had no idea he was in the building,” Giants G.M....
NBC Sports
With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run
The Ravens have won five games and lost three. In each of their defeats, Baltimore blew double-digit leads. From 21 against the Dolphins to 17 against the Bills to 10 against the Giants, the Ravens could be much better than they currently are. The arrival of linebacker Roquan Smith gives...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports
Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
The Lions have traded one of their most talented players to a division rival. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been traded from Detroit to Minnesota, according to multiple reports. The full terms of the deal are the Vikings sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Detroit...
NBC Sports
Report: Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
Calvin Ridley is suspended at least through the 2022 season, but when he returns, the receiver will have a new team. The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars for conditional draft compensation, Mia O’Brien of 1010XL reports. In March, the NFL suspended Ridley for betting on games during the...
NBC Sports
Patriots' Thanksgiving opponent made huge upgrade at NFL trade deadline
One of the New England Patriots' toughest remaining opponents is the Minnesota Vikings, and they made a substantial upgrade to their offense a few hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline. The Vikings acquired Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional...
NBC Sports
Amid Bradley Chubb trade chatter, Nathaniel Hackett was only concerned about making offense better
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett met with reporters on Tuesday before news broke of the trade that sent pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. Lurking within Hackett’s words were possibly a subtle clue that he had no issue with losing one of his best defensive players — if it meant making the offense better.
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
At 3-4-1, the Colts are making more changes entering Week Nine. Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a statement released by the team. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”
