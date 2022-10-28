Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
On a topsy-turvy night, Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure their places in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
Fischer laps up the ‘madness’ as Union Berlin’s Bundesliga heroics go on
Many said it wouldn’t last for long, and it didn’t. They had enjoyed 48 days on top until being dethroned – obviously – by Bayern Munich on Saturday, the combined effect of the champions’ 6-2 shellacking of Mainz and of the weekend’s scheduling. This time Union Berlin had to go second and come from behind, but they were ready.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Tottenham to qualify; Shakhtar continue their miracle run
The end is in sight for the group stages of the Champions League (catch all the action only on Paramount+). Twelve of the 16 places in the knockout rounds have been claimed but there is plenty at stake for teams still looking to qualify as well as those chasing history. Here are three key storylines to follow:
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
BBC
'It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'
A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
BBC
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
ESPN
Man United to assess David de Gea contract situation during World Cup break - Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will look at David De Gea's contract situation during the break for the World Cup. The goalkeeper has a deal until the end of the season while the club also have an option to extend it by another 12 months. - Stream on ESPN+:...
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
Comments / 0