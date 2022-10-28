Here’s how much Boise State is paying interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter

Boise State will pay interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter $72,693.60 through the end of the season, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Koetter’s new deal expires on Dec. 31, and he has made it clear that he’s not interested in returning next season. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said last week that he hopes to hire a permanent offensive coordinator by early signing day, which is Dec. 21.

Koetter, who was the Broncos’ head coach from 1998 to 2000, replaced former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired on Sept. 24 following a loss to 15-point underdog UTEP. Plough was making $280,000 this year. He’ll continue to collect a paycheck from Boise State until his contract expires on Feb. 28, 2023.

Koetter rejoined the Broncos in January as an offensive analyst. He was making $24,000. His new deal also includes more than $20,000 in possible bonuses for winning a Mountain West championship, and appearing in a bowl game, a New Year’s Six game or the College Football Playoff.

The 63-year-old retired from full-time coaching in 2020, following his second stint as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Koetter also served as offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was head coach in Tampa Bay from 2016 to 2018.

Where will Boise State turn to find its new offensive coordinator after this season?

Boise State’s offense has found its rhythm since Koetter took over and started calling the plays.

The Broncos averaged 120.2 rushing yards through the first four games of the season, which ranked near the bottom of the Mountain West. Boise State is averaging 249 yards on the ground in its past three games, and the Broncos now rank No. 2 in the conference with 175.4 rushing yards a game this season.

Taylen Green’s 227 passing yards against Air Force last week were the most by a Boise State quarterback this season. The Broncos are also averaging 31.3 points a game in their past three contests, after scoring 22 a game before Koetter took over.

Boise State will try to keep the ball rolling on offense Saturday at home against Colorado State (5 p.m., FS1).

Boise State assistant coach salaries

Spencer Danielson, defensive coordinator — $290,014

*Tim Plough, offensive coordinator — $280,009

Frank Maile, defensive line — $270,004

Kane Ioane, safeties/co-defensive coordinator — $225,014

Tim Keane, offensive line — $225,014

Kelly Poppinga, edge/co-special teams coordinator — $220,000

Nate Potter, tight ends/run-game coordinator — $220,000

Matt Miller, wide receivers — $160,014

Keith Bhonapha, running backs/special teams coordinator — $125,000

Demario Warren, cornerbacks — $120,016

Dirk Koetter, interim offensive coordinator — $72,693

* Plough was fired on Sept. 24, but his salary was guaranteed and his contract doesn’t expire until Feb. 28, 2023.

COLORADO STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: FS1 (Adam Alexander, Devin Gardner)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 5-2, 4-0 MW; Colorado State 2-5, 2-1 MW

Series: Boise State is 11-0 in its all-time series against Colorado State, which dates back to 2011.

Vegas line: Boise State by 27

Weather: High of 58 degrees, 2% chance of rain, 6 mph wind