Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Refinery29

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
CBS News

Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
daystech.org

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why

Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
Digital Trends

Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale

This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
ETOnline.com

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
NBC News

Walmart Black Friday 2022: What we know about the Deals for Days event

Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
