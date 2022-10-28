Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been slashed to $229 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal — that's its lowest ever price
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Refinery29
Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now
"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
daystech.org
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why
Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including $80 off of Bose headphones
As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Galaxy S23 — far-fetched rumor says it could launch December 23
Registration for Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-orders may open before the end of the year according to one eyebrow-raising rumor, which would mean a much earlier launch than usual.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
ETOnline.com
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022
The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
Walmart Black Friday 2022: What we know about the Deals for Days event
Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
intheknow.com
Target just released another set of amazing early Black Friday deals! Save up to 50% on video games, home security systems, TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The winter holidays are approaching fast! Luckily, Target...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rumored release date, price, specs and more
The current sum of (rumored) knowledge on Samsung's next Ultra phone.
