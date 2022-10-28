Read full article on original website
Eugene YMCA hosts family friendly Halloween event
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
Family claims 'Spookiest Yard' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best decor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween...
'Trunk or Treat' event at Sheppard Motors keeps families dry
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday night's forecast may be cool and rainy, but a car dealership had one of many local events where families could stay dry and celebrate Halloween!. Monday afternoon Sheppard Motors hosted a 'Trunk or Treat event' in their Eugene showroom. Families got to check out decorated...
Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume
The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new location
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
Eugene Ems make pitch for new stadium
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
Studded tire season begins, season runs through March 31st
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
Saving Grace in need of food for its shelter animals
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is in need of food donations. "With so many dogs continuing to steam in as strays, and so many cats still on our waiting list, we are in need of food for our shelter animals," Saving Grace said on social media. "Unfortunately, the donated pallets we have received in the past are becoming few and far between so we are humbly asking our supporters to help. All food we receive that we cannot feed to shelter pets goes to our pet food bank."
Napa Valley artist featured in new exhibit at UCC's Fine Arts Gallery
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Sue Bradford’s “Legacy” opens Monday, October 31, to both the general public and Umpqua Community College students at the UCC Art Gallery, the college said. The Napa, Californian resident’s work examines the language used to define women using dress and apron motifs.
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, police say no street drug is safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
Lanning on Colorado: 'They've at times been playing with some resiliency, some new life'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's next opponent on the Pac-12 football schedule is Colorado - a team that's had a tumultuous season. The Buffaloes moved on from head coach Karl Dorrell at the beginning of October. But in their next game, they were able to upset Cal...
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
Top 5 high school football plays of the week: The Halloween edition!
EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
Oregon women’s basketball coach hosts annual haunted house
EUGENE, Ore. — It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
Hundreds of acres of industrial property with water rights up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
