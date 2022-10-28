Read full article on original website
Related
Look! Here’s A List Of All The Cheyenne Events For November.
Can you believe we're going into November? Where has 2022 gone? We're getting to the part of the year where we're going to sneeze and it'll be mid-January. So, if this is the time of the year that you really like, take a breath and enjoy as much as you can. It's going to fly by.
Boo! Halloween In Cheyenne Is Going To Be Action Packed
Get ready for all the spooky fun and send off spooky season the best way you can. There are so many events happening this weekend that you'll have to take off Monday and Tuesday from work to recover. And probably sit in your Friday The 13th special pajamas. Let's take a look at the spooky and not so spooky events happening this weekend.
Laramie’s October Recap
I usually get upset whenever we're ending a month, because I feel like time is flying so fast. But not this time! I love the end of October because of Halloween! And I'm sure most would feel the same way too! We have had a fun month this month, as we had a bunch of fun events happening. From Brewtober to Homecoming last weekend, and this weekend is HALLOWEEN! So many fun things happening in town this weekend. If you missed it, HERE is the list of all the events happening this weekend. Make sure you don't miss any of them!
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
Celebrate Halloween On Ice This Saturday in Laramie
Join Toyota of Laramie and High Altitude Skating this weekend and celebrate Halloween on ice!. Spooky Family Skate Night is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and adults to ice skating. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, all are welcome to join in on the icy fun!. There...
2022 Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships At A Glance
The 2022 Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships are this weekend in Laramie. The Laramie High School Aquatics Center will host the championships over three days. The Class 3A Championships are on Thursday and Friday, followed by the Class 4A Championships on Friday and Saturday. CLASS 3A:
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Pokes Pounce in Paradise
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Wyoming improved its 2022 record to...
18 Percent Of Laramie County Voters Have Cast Ballots
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says about 8700 voters--or 18 percent of the people eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election in Laramie County--had voted either early or absentee through Friday. Lee says that is about 1,000 more than the number who voted early or absentee during the same...
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION
Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!. Friday, October 21. GhostChase 2022. Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various...
Love A Good Burger? These Cheyenne And Laramie Restaurants Have The Best!
You have to love a nice burger. You bite into it and you're like, wow, this is incredible. This is life-changing. I'm going to name my firstborn child after this burger(or rename). You get the idea. Everyone loves a good burger. But, who has the best burger in Cheyenne? What...
Rants & Raves: Hawaii Edition
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- You laughed and you cried, but mainly, you griped about the less-than-idea streaming of Wyoming's 27-20 victory over Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. For the first time in the Craig Bohl era, the Cowboys rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game. Redshirt freshman running back DQ James did most of that damage, carving up the Rainbow Warriors' defense for 179 yards on the ground on just 14 carries.
Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. ‘Bows
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Last week, we passed out some game balls to a very deserving group of blockers. Well, they all deserve another one. Wyoming rushed for a season-high 365 yards in Saturday night's 27-20 victory over Hawaii. The Cowboys moved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Mountain West play, staying just one game behind Boise State in the loss column in the Mountain Division.
Turning Point, Unsung Hero and What’s Next for UW Football
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Those pesky Rainbow Warriors just wouldn't go away. They rarely do. Especially at their place. We've seen this movie before. In Craig Bohl's last trip to the islands in 2018, Cooper Rothe drilled a 23-yard field goal to give the visitors a 13-10 lead with 5:31 to go. Hawaii, and its true freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, proceeded to march 68 yards on 10 plays. The rookie signal caller, who was making his first-career start, fired a 38-yard touchdown strike to JoJo Ward, giving the 'Bows a 17-13 advantage with 1:26 to go.
Check Out The Photos From 2022 UW Homecoming Parade
In case you missed the University of Wyoming's 2022 Homecoming Parade that happened last weekend, here are some photos to fill you in on all the fun you missed!. Despite the slightly chilly weather, folks still came out to watch the parade!
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0