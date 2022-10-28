ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter .

“My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. “Stove, microwave, and vent all stolen.”

Safai thanked the San Francisco Police Department for a “quick response.”

Safai reported the break-in the same day that San Francisco’s representative in the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had her house broken into and her husband beaten , according to police.

Jose Castellanos
3d ago

The only reason he got a quick response from the police was because he is a Supervisor, an honest tax paying citizen would not get the same treatment.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

