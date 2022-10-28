ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that the plan is for Quinn to be active when the unbeaten Eagles (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5).

"We're working on getting him up to speed," Sirianni said. "He's a smart guy that's been in a lot of different systems. Our coaches are working hard and we're hopeful he's playing on Sunday."

The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Bears on Wednesday to get Quinn, 32, who has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Chicago single-season record with 18.5 in 2021.

"His addition just adds another good player to the system amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer," Sirianni said. "You add another guy and that's just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback, which, to me, is one of the most important positions in football."

Quinn stayed away from Chicago's minicamp and offseason workouts in search of a contract extension before he eventually reported in July. He is in the third season of a five-year, $70 million deal. The 12-year veteran has 102 sacks and 32 forced fumbles in 163 career games (142 starts). He is a three-time Pro Bowler, earning the honors for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013 and 2014 and with the Bears last season.

Quinn has eight tackles in seven games this season. He has 367 stops and 176 QB hits during his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2011-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Chicago. --Field Level Media

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

