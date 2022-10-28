Read full article on original website
allaboutjazz.com
Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022
A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
interviewmagazine.com
Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes
New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
City leaders believe newly opened Topgolf will transform Baltimore
Now, city leaders are hoping spots like Topgolf get more people coming to Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott calls the area something he believes will transform the city.
Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90
CLIFTON, VA. — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his home in Clifton,...
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings
Three teenagers are recovering after they were shot in a matter of a few hours. They're among several people shot in Baltimore Sunday. It has been a violent weekend, especially when it comes to teens. Three are recovering from gunshot wounds from all separate incidents. On Sunday, there were three...
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
Wbaltv.com
Panel explores roadblocks in freeing wrongfully convicted people in Maryland
The Innocence Project is a group that works to free wrongfully convicted people from prison, but they said there are a lot of roadblocks to making that happen. The Innocence Project has gotten a lot of attention in Baltimore, most recently for their role in helping to free Adnan Syed after more than 20 years behind bars.
Three teens shot across Baltimore within four hours on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a park, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
Wbaltv.com
TopGolf opens in Baltimore with intention of hiring nearly 500 people
The new TopGolf in south Baltimore is open and in full swing. TopGolf of the new "The Walk at Warner Street" entertainment district near the stadiums. TopGolf Baltimore has 90 hitting bays on three levels and is helping employee hundreds of people. Video below: TopGolf Baltimore is open and is...
One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Where's Marty? Exploring Edgar Allan Poe's gravesite
Hi Everyone!TGIF!!! (1000%THE TRUTH!) Today was the end of our "creepy and haunted week" and we went out with a bang. We went out with another paranormal event that no one participating could explain. The scene of today's segment was at the corner of Fayette and Green Streets downtown. That is where you will find Westminster Hall, the Westminster Burying Grounds and the grave of Edgar Allan Poe, his wife and daughter. Today we were joined again by three of Monday's guests - Vince Wilson, a paranormalist, plus the Eckharts Kat and Dan. They are celebrity occultists. All three were at the...
Christmas Village to bring record number of vendors to Baltimore this year
With October coming to a close, Baltimore is gearing up for the holidays, and that means the Inner Harbor will see the return of the popular Christmas Village.
foxbaltimore.com
As crime spike lessens, experts hopeful 'Al Capone' prosecution model will decrease crime
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Crime tape, police, and a victim. Baltimore remains on track to surpass 300 homicides for the 8th consecutive year. Still, during a weekly stat meeting with members of Baltimore City Council, BPD touted the Department's progress in closing the gap in the crime spike. “We’re...
Wbaltv.com
'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame
A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits
BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
WBAL Radio
Johns Hopkins University warn of recent armed robberies
Johns Hopkins University is warning people on campus to look over their shoulders more often. Campus police say it has seen an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings around its campus in north Baltimore in recent weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun. The paper reports that on Monday, a 22-year-old...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
