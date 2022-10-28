ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs’ Shaquil Barrett out rest of season with torn Achilles

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58), sacking Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second quarter of Thursday night's game at Raymond James Stadium, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the second half. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA ― Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett has been lost for the season to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night’s home loss to the Ravens, coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday.

A two-time Pro Bowler who had been struggling this season, Barrett was having a resurgent performance Thursday, recording three tackles-for-loss (including a sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson) in the first half before being injured early in the third quarter.

“Any time you lose somebody like that that commands double-teams, it makes it harder for everybody else,” Bowles said Friday. “He’s been consistent since he’s been here. He’s been productive. He started off playing well (Thursday) night, so it’s just a shame to see.”

Barrett, whose 111 total quarterback pressures in 2019 and ‘20 led the NFL over that span, signed a four-year, $72 million deal ($34.5 million guaranteed) roughly a month after the Bucs’ triumph in Super Bowl 55. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod last season (10 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles) but managed only two sacks in the first seven games this season.

Bowles said fourth-year backup Anthony Nelson will replace Barrett at the edge-rush spot opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, with veteran Carl Nassib also working in the rotation. The Bucs also could seek a replenishment via trade prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

“We’ve got some guys we feel confident in,” Bowles said, “but at the same time, you never stop looking for anything.”

• • •

