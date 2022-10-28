Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure
Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
More Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding Posted Online
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married on Friday. Yesterday, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter to post a bunch of photos from the ceremony. Fast forward to today where Drew McIntyre, who was one of Sheamus’ groomsmen for...
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
More AEW Stars Were Planned To Wrestle At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
On January 4th, 2023, Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome. The highly anticipated match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship will serve as the PPV’s main event. Additionally, a few AEW stars may also perform for the crowd. During...
Chris Jericho Blamed For ‘Minimalizing’ Young Talent In AEW
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in pro wrestling, who has always managed to keep himself relevant in the past thirty years. He has continuously reinvented himself over the time as well. Despite that, he is being blamed for minimalizing young talent in AEW. Following MJF’s scathing promo on AEW...
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Madcap Moss Has Emotional Reaction To Emma’s WWE Return
Emma had a solid run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against the likes of Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely forgettable for a variety of reasons. Now, Emma’s boyfriend is also very happy about her return. Emma...
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Vince McMahon Called Out For Stealing WWE Universal Title Idea
The Undisputed Universal Championship is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was created in 2016 following the WWE Draft and later unified with the World Title at SummerSlam this year. At the time of the title’s inception, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley stated that the Universal Championship was named after the company’s devoted fans, called the WWE Universe. Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich now has something else to say about the title.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw." WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.
