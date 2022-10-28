ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: Lane closures, traffic shift coming soon on GA 400 in Forsyth County

Construction of new full diamond interchange on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close lanes on the northbound side of SR 400 to shift the traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (exit 12A). Once construction is completed on the northbound side, crews will begin the work on the southbound lanes. GDOT says the traffic shifts will remain for the duration of the project.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M

A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lanes clear after wreck on I-85 NB in Fulton County

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now clear. All lanes of I-85 northbound at Cleveland Avenue are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. As or now, details are limited, though multiple vehicles seem to be involved and the interstate has been closed since just after 5:30 a.m. Drivers...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

November 2022

Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M. A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board set to vote on local option sales tax

The Henry County Board of Commissioners is set to make a final decision regarding the Local Option Sales Tax distribution with area municipalities in the coming week. The board is set to reconsider the measure at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting. During the BOC’s last meeting, city leaders and officials...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jonesboro hookah lounge busted without license, permit, multiple arrests

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said they caught a business in the act over the weekend, operating without a license nor an alcohol permit. On Oct. 29 around 12:30 a.m., the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Take Force, known as C.A.G.E., said they "conducted an operation" at Tinos Place Hookah Lounge on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. They were working on a tip that the business was operating illegally.
JONESBORO, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA

