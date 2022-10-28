Read full article on original website
Traffic Watch: Lane closures, traffic shift coming soon on GA 400 in Forsyth County
Construction of new full diamond interchange on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close lanes on the northbound side of SR 400 to shift the traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (exit 12A). Once construction is completed on the northbound side, crews will begin the work on the southbound lanes. GDOT says the traffic shifts will remain for the duration of the project.
Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M
A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
Crashes on both sides of I-285 causing major delays in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs are experiencing major delays in both directions on Interstate 285. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crashes happened on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road and I-285 eastbound at Riverside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
It's finally open | Cheshire Bridge Road reopens in Atlanta after fire damaged bridge
ATLANTA — Drivers and businesses are relieved after a months-long construction project had a busy Atlanta road shut down. Part of Cheshire Bridge Road reopened Monday at noon with one northbound and one southbound lane, along with a pedestrian walkway. Mayor Andre Dickens was the first to drive across...
Lanes clear after wreck on I-85 NB in Fulton County
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now clear. All lanes of I-85 northbound at Cleveland Avenue are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. As or now, details are limited, though multiple vehicles seem to be involved and the interstate has been closed since just after 5:30 a.m. Drivers...
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
Gwinnett County holding recycling day
Gwinnett County will help collect recyclable items for America’s Recycles Day on Saturday....
Multiple tractor trailer wrecks cause major backups during morning rush on I-285
ATLANTA — Multiple lanes of I-285 were shut down in both directions Monday morning due to two separate incidents involving tractor trailers. One, carrying ice, was overturned on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road, leaving the interstate completely shut down. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Meanwhile, on I-285 eastbound...
2 dead after plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, police say
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have has died after a plane crashed in Alpharetta along the Big Creek Greenway, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park on approach to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Authorities said...
Cobb schools’ hand-rinsing stations malfunctioned more than 100 times
The district has purchased more than 650 of the devices since 2020, records show.
Henry County Board set to vote on local option sales tax
The Henry County Board of Commissioners is set to make a final decision regarding the Local Option Sales Tax distribution with area municipalities in the coming week. The board is set to reconsider the measure at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting. During the BOC’s last meeting, city leaders and officials...
Flowery Branch man charged with DUI in accident that killed a high school cheerleader
A Gwinnett County student was killed in an accident where the driver has been charged with DUI. The accident happened Saturday when a Flowery Branch man hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway. Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was one of seven people in the vehicle. Pollock died from her injuries.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
Crash kills 4 in northwest Georgia, including 3 high school students, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead, including three Chattooga High School student athletes, the district confirmed. Around 12:36 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Ga. Hwy. 114 where an Audi lost control and flipped. Authorities say the driver and two passengers were...
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Jonesboro hookah lounge busted without license, permit, multiple arrests
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said they caught a business in the act over the weekend, operating without a license nor an alcohol permit. On Oct. 29 around 12:30 a.m., the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Take Force, known as C.A.G.E., said they "conducted an operation" at Tinos Place Hookah Lounge on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. They were working on a tip that the business was operating illegally.
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
