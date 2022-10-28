MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite a national warning, the risk of violence against Minnesota poll workers next Tuesday is "low," the state's top elections official said. But leaders are still preparing for the worst-case scenario.The FBI and other federal agencies last Friday issued a bulletin to law enforcement partners nationwide raising concern that those who administer elections could become targets of domestic violent extremists who have grievances about election results. The intelligence memo said that those involved in the election process are "attractive targets" for these extremists, including at publicly accessible locations like polling places, voter registration sites, and ballot drop box locations. Minnesota Secretary of State...

