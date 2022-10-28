Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
The Undertaker Often Collapsed Due To Intense Pain After His Matches
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. His sacrifices also caught up with him. The Deadman was finally inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame earlier this year....
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
Sammy Guevara Blasted For Trying To Outshine Babyfaces In AEW
Sammy Guevara has remained one of the staples of AEW television since his debut back in 2019. In fact, he competed in AEW Dynamite’s first-ever match where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. While he is a popular star, he was still blasted for trying to outshine the babyfaces in the company.
Bayley Calls Wade Barrett ‘Disgusting’ Over Comment About His Senses Tingling
Bayley is a veteran of the sport. The multi-time women’s champion has been very vocal about her beefs with certain superstars as well. This time Wade Barrett was on the receiving end of a fiery insult. WWE RAW Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade...
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
WWE Locks Down New Expanded Distrubition Deal
WWE is the largest entertainment company when it comes to pro wrestling. That influence is only growing, and Vince McMahon’s former company is ensuring that. They have now locked down a new deal with Multichoice to spearhead the expansion. Today, WWE and MultiChoice unveiled a significant broadcast alliance via...
Dana Brooke Wants To Transition WWE 24/7 Title Into Women’s Intercontinental Title
Dana Brooke has been working in WWE for several years now and has largely been involved in mid-card feuds during her time. Throughout her ups and downs, she has always received fan support. Brooke recently said that she would like to transition WWE 24/7 Title to Women’s Intercontinental Title.
Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
Booker T Is Happy With The Current Black Representation In WWE
Booker T spent most of his life in the wrestling industry. He is also one of the most decorated wrestlers in WCW history. Booker T recently said that he is happy with the current Black representation in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has great success in the professional...
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
Matt Hardy Wants To Team With Jeff Hardy Against Edge & Christian One Last Time
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are one of the most influential tag teams in modern wrestling history. They are also one of the most decorated teams in the industry. Despite their vast list of accomplishments, they are most widely linked with ladder matches, particularly the first-ever Tag Team Ladder Match in WWE, which also featured Edge and Christian.
Strong Feeling That Triple H Will Book All-Female WWE Pay-Per-View
WWE’s women’s division went through a literal evolution in the past few years. This is a result of their enthusiasm and fans crying out for better treatment. It’s been a long time since Evolution, but hope is now renewed that fans will see another event like that again.
