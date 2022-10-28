Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Report: Tennessee Football Finalizing Deal To Play ACC Foe In 2024
Tennessee and North Carolina State are finalizing a deal to play each other in football during the 2024 season, the News & Observer first reported over the weekend. Both the Vols are Wolfpack are looking for a power five non conference opponent to face in the 2024 season due to conference expansion.
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Betting Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the new Heisman Trophy betting favorite following the Vols’ beatdown of Kentucky, according to FanDuel. In what’s narrowed into mostly a two-man race, Hooker passed Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud in betting odds following the weekend. The super senior quarterback has even odds...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri
Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Case For Top Spot In CFB Playoff Poll Against Kentucky
National and regional media talked all week about Kentucky being a trap game for No. 3 Tennessee ahead of next Saturday’s showdown against No. 1 Georgia. If it was a trap, Tennessee strayed far away. The Vols weren’t perfect but were poised from the jump on their way to dominating No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6, Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.
rockytopinsider.com
College Gameday Heading To Third Tennessee Game This Season
College Gameday is heading to a Tennessee game for the third time this season as the signature ESPN pregame show is heading to Athens for next week’s marquee matchup between the Vols and Georgia. In the week nine polls, Tennessee is the No. 3 team in the country while...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Kentucky at Tennessee
Tennessee put a four quarter beat down on Kentucky, rolling the 19th-ranked Wildcats, 44-6, inside Neyland Stadium Saturday night. The Vols scored the game’s final 37 points as Tennessee’s defense made Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ night miserable. If you need a reminder on how Pro Football Focus...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Plays ‘Spooky Rocky Top’ During Pregame Intros
Tennessee Athletics and athletic director Danny White have been on a mission to give the Volunteers the best atmosphere in all of college sports. The V-O-L-S letters were returned to the top of Neyland Stadium, Lindsey-Nelson Stadium is receiving top-tier renovations, and much more. The moral of the story is that Tennessee is listening to its fanbase.
