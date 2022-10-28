Read full article on original website
Report: Architect of the Capitol chased collision suspect in government vehicle, misrepresented himself as officer
WASHINGTON — The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) repeatedly allowed family members to use government vehicles and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer after chasing a hit-and-run suspect in an AOC-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2020, according to an inspector general report released Tuesday. The report, compiled by...
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
MARYLAND, USA — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has minimal symptoms. In the tweet, he continued to say that he is currently working from home and is currently up to date on his boosters. This is not the Maryland...
DC official claims someone threatened his office over ‘Marion Barry Avenue’ proposal
WASHINGTON — The debate over whether D.C. should rename a heavily used road has once grabbed the attention of lawmakers and the public. Ward Eight Councilmember Trayon White recently introduced emergency legislation to rename the entirety of Good Hope Road to Marion Barry Avenue. Barry, also known as the...
ubaltlawreview.com
In the Name of Public Safety: Issues and Exceptions to Maryland’s Child Interrogation Protection Act
In April 2022, the Maryland General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation involving police accountability and their interactions with the community.[1] One of the most impactful pieces of legislation was Senate Bill 53, also known as the Child Interrogation Protection Act.[2] This statute, which went into effect October 1, 2022,[3] establishes three key requirements when children under 18 years of age are taken into custody by police: (1) “actual notice” to the parent, guardian, or custodian that the child is in police custody,[4] (2) the maintenance of detailed records,[5] and (3) for the child to have a consultation with an attorney prior to an interrogation.[6] Because Black children are vastly over represented in Maryland’s juvenile prisons,[7] this legislation will have a critical impact on Maryland’s legal system.
How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President
At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for attacking neighbor with hammer in SE DC, leaving her partially paralyzed
WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman was sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer last spring in Southeast D.C., U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III announced Monday. In August 2022, Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded...
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
Entertainment company denies sword swallowing was behind medical call to Six Flags
BOWIE, Md. — A representative for the company staging a Halloween magic performance at Six Flags America in Bowie says an emergency call that medics described as a serious injury caused by sword swallowing was caused by an “unrelated medical condition.”. The call for help came from Six...
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
WUSA9 talks state of crime, youth offenders with DC Police Chief Contee
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee joined WUSA9's Larry Miller Monday to talk about crime in the city, what the chief has observed and what progress the department hopes to see moving forward. Contee specified that the department is continuing to focus on violent crime. He said, despite...
Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90
CLIFTON, Va. — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his home in Clifton,...
fox5dc.com
Maryland family finds dead woman's personal items inside Halloween casket
BALTIMORE, Md. - One Maryland family received a spooky surprise that left them both shocked and infuriated after ordering a prop casket for their annual Halloween party. When the Wozniaks opened up the casket they had ordered this year to add to their Halloween decorations, the family discovered personal items inside belonging to a woman who had passed away.
WTOP
Bidders fret that lucrative BWI Airport contract may be rigged
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On a steamy summer morning, hundreds of business owners, lawyers, lobbyists and government contractors packed into a hotel ballroom near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They were there to hear about the state’s plans to find a new contractor to run the concessions operations — food, drink, retail and other hospitality services — at the busy transportation hub.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Lithium battery sparks fire at Harford County townhouse
A lithium ion battery sparked a fire at a Harford County townhouse early Saturday evening. The fire was in a bedroom, and was attributed to a lithium battery in a pellet gun.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Maryland Man Who Fired Shots Towards Police during Barricade
Delmar, DE– The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old William Tulowitzky of Maryland in connection with a domestic incident, which led to him barricading himself at his residence on the morning of Monday, October 31st. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am, Delmar Police Department responded to the...
WUSA9
