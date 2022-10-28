Read full article on original website
COVID long-hauler evicted after landlord refuses rental relief
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says
A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz...
vincennespbs.org
Sunrise Coal shares more on proposed road closure
Knox County leaders continue to consider the closure of Johanningsmeier Road. Sunrise Coal is requesting over 4700 feet of the road be closed between Harting and Freelandville Roads so they can expand their operations. Their first request was made last month. At Tuesday’s Knox County Commissioners meeting, mine officials complied...
livingnewdeal.org
Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN
Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
wvlt.tv
Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says
Dems call for stop of "Dangerous Rhetoric" Tuesday's Election is right around the corner and Knox Dems are calling on their counterparts to stop the rhetoric they're calling dangerous. Vol Dance Team goes viral. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are looking into what they are calling a possible arson case after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was...
1450wlaf.com
County’s November calendar is released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Meeting dates and times for the month of November are outlined in the county’s calendar here. The first meeting is Tuesday at 5pm at the courthouse when the Infrastructure committee meets to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and any other matters.
Planned Parenthood: Deceased man believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
wvlt.tv
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
WATE
Paranormal activity after death of Clinton furniture store owner
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — This time of year we hear all kinds of stories about haunted houses and buildings. In Clinton — those types of stories lead you to the J.R. Daugherty building on Main Street. It was a furniture store and apartment complex for half a century....
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
wvlt.tv
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hand UP for Women, a non-profit, is making a positive impact on the lives of women in Knoxville. After years of personal hardship, five women completed a goal setting, financial management and networking program, making them the 17th class to graduate. The graduation ceremony, hosted by Hand UP for Women, took place on Sunday at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Watershed Building.
knoxfocus.com
Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors
Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery
Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
cstoredecisions.com
Weigel’s Rolls Out On Demand Pay for Employees
Attracting and retaining quality employees are bigger challenges than ever before for c store operators. Meanwhile many workers are struggling to make ends meet in today’s inflationary environment. Powell, Tenn.-based Weigel’s, which operates 72 c-stores in east Tennessee, introduced a creative solution that aids recruiting and retention, while benefiting...
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
WBIR
Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
Sevierville PD warns of road work near exit 407 on I-40 this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department tweeted a warning to drivers about road work on I-40 this week, which will close multiple lanes. SPD said the work will be on the I-40 exit 407 ramps and overpass, a busy exit in and out of Sevier County. The work...
WBIR
