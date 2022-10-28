As the last week of September drew near, Erin Stevens found himself preparing for an uninvited guest. Hurricane Ian was coming. Stevens is the director of agronomy at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, roughly 15 miles south and west of Port Charlotte. The club was directly in the storm’s path, but Stevens is accustomed to dealing with big storms: he’s been at the club since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nine years on Florida’s Atlantic coast. He has also worked as an owner’s representative on golf course construction projects throughout the Caribbean.

PLACIDA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO