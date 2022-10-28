Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
live5news.com
McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
live5news.com
Clyburn, EPA to discuss SC electric school bus grants in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman will be joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.
live5news.com
Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was removed from...
Worker hit by rope while on ship in South Carolina port dies after cardiac arrest
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man died at the North Charleston port terminal last week when he went into cardiac arrest after an accident aboard a ship, authorities said. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was contacted on Wednesday after the man died at the South Carolina Ports Terminal in North Charleston, Chief Deputy […]
live5news.com
State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map to the Lowcountry. Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long says Clemson University developed the food access map and it’s a...
live5news.com
MUSC research program to increase lung cancer screenings, analyze genetic risk markers in Black population
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Lung Cancer Awareness Month beginning Tuesday, a local hospital is sharing an update on their project that’s expanding screenings in ethnically diverse communities. The Medical University of South Carolina said they not only want to increase screening availability but make sure their sample populations...
iheart.com
Summerville Hampton Inn shooting victim identified
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Britt, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
live5news.com
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
live5news.com
Polling places working to keep voters safe amid national concerns
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around the country, voting centers are on high alert for threats to elections. Just one week before election day, local officials are preparing to make sure voters can cast their vote safely and securely. “With the security concerns that we always have with any election, we’re...
Volunteers collect 100K lbs. of trash in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers in Dorchester County have collected nearly 100,000 lbs. of litter since January to “keep America beautiful.” According to Dorchester County, the volunteers with Keep Dorchester County Beautiful have removed 98,825 lbs. of litter from 207 miles of roads in 2022. Keep Dorchester County Beautiful is affiliated with the nationwide […]
live5news.com
Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local and federal agencies […]
4 young people shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four young people were shot early Sunday at the Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley, Charleston police said. Neighbors called police at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots, police said. When officers arrived, they found three males and a female who had “gunshot wounds to various parts of the body. Police […]
live5news.com
Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating...
live5news.com
Volunteers needed for clean-up event along downtown bus route
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations are partnering to put on a first-of-its-kind clean-up event along King Street, and officials say they are looking for volunteers to make the clean-up possible. Saturday, CARTA and Keep Charleston Beautiful are encouraging the community to come out and join them in their clean-up...
counton2.com
DHEC: Person exposed to rabid bat in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday confirmed one person was exposed to a rabid bat in Charleston County. The bat was found near Meeting Street and John Street. One person was referred to their healthcare provider after being exposed...
WMBF
14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School. The juvenile’s name was not released. The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard...
