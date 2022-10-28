Read full article on original website
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Jason Bourne isn’t a fictional CIA agent. He’s real, drunk and lives in Durham
At this point in time, it is safe to assume that the Bourne franchise is dead in the water. After a near-perfect initial trilogy, the series began to wobble with 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, a bizarre wish-fulfilment fantasy that answered the perpetually unasked question: “What if Jason Bourne, but Hawkeye?” 2016’s Jason Bourne was an attempt to right the ship, bringing back Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass, but it floundered because it forgot to have a plot or any discernible point. There was a Bourne TV show in 2019, but since this is the first time you have actually heard of it, let’s assume it was a flop. After all these half-starts and false dawns, surely, Jason Bourne is no more.
Watch: 'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series
Amazon has ordered a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to play the lead role. Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.” Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will...
Here’s when ‘Jack Ryan’ will return for a third season (+trailer)
John Krasinski stars in the Amazon Prime Video television series. Find out more information about “Jack Ryan” Season 3 and watch the trailer.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
"City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
Guy Pearce, Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Headline The Exchange’s Crime Thriller ‘Neponset Circle’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning actor Guy Pearce (“L.A. Confidential,” “Memento”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Rampage”) have boarded “Neponset Circle,” a dark and gritty crime thriller based on a real-life murder that shook the Boston area and remains unsolved to this day. The Exchange, handling the international sales rights, is introducing the title to buyers at next week’s American Film Market in Santa Monica, CA. The film, written by John Chase, will be directed by Pauline Chan (“33 Postcards”), and produced by Landafar Entertainment’s Grant Cramer, Volition Media’s Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment’s Joram Moreka. Executive producers include Ford...
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3: New Trailer, Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and More
Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan, full name Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, has become one of the streaming service's biggest shows because it hits all those sweet spots that other Prime Video shows for dads do. It has a lone man working against the grain, it has eye-popping action sequences with crunching bones and whizzing bullets, and it has the fate of the world (or in Reacher's case, a small town) at stake. And with John Krasinski joining the list of famous celebrities who have played the famous character from Tom Clancy's military thriller books, Jack Ryan has forged a fresh start for the franchise as a prequel and origin story.
Production wraps on Korean DMZ war movie ‘Valiant One’
In September, production for director Steve Barnett’s “Valiant One” began in Vancouver, Canada. The movie, backed by Monarch Media, is set amid rising tensions between North and South Korea. When a U.S. helicopter crashes on the northern side, survivors of the wreck must make their way back to friendly territory without the help of the U.S. military.
‘Canary Black’: First-Look Image From Action Thriller Starring Kate Beckinsale & Rupert Friend — AFM
Principal photography has begun in Croatia on the action thriller Canary Black, starring Kate Beckinsale and Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal). Production has also shared the first-look image from the project, which you can check out above. The action flick is directed by the Taken and Peppermint filmmaker Pierre...
First trailer for new Gerard Butler action movie with Luke Cage's Mike Colter
The first trailer for Plane, a new action movie starring Gerard Butler and Luke Cage’s Mike Colter, has been released. The film, which is being directed by Jean-François Richet (Assault on Precinct 13), sees Butler play Brodie Torrance, a pilot who saves his passengers from a lightning strike by performing an emergency landing.
'Hannibal's Bryan Fuller and Mads Mikkelsen to Reunite for 'Dust Bunny'
Bryan Fuller and Mads Mikkelsen are reuniting, but this time, they aren't bringing the titular Hannibal Lecter to screens. The duo, who previously worked together on NBC's Hannibal, will work together again for the upcoming feature Dust Bunny. Fuller will write, produce, and make his feature directorial debut, with Mikkelsen in a leading role. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce with companies Thunder Road and Entertainment One.
'St. Elsewhere' cast: Where are stars Denzel Washington and more now?
The popular 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. See where the show's biggest stars, like Denzel Washington, are today.
Emma Roberts & Geoffrey Rush To Star In Action-Comedy ‘Verona Spies’ For Director Frank Coraci & Luminosity — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: In-demand actress Emma Roberts is in final talks to join Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush in action-comedy Verona Spies, which will be directed by comedy veteran Frank Coraci, known for movies including The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy. Luminosity Entertainment is handling world sales, co-financing and launching the project at the AFM this week. Roberts, currently in production on Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, will play the title role of Verona, “a loveable hot mess” who, through a case of mistaken identity, is hired as an escort/assassin. Her mission: to seduce a pharmaceutical executive and steal his formula for a revolutionary new...
Nanny (2022 movie) Horror, Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan
Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream. Startattle.com – Nanny 2022. Starring : Anna Diop / Michelle Monaghan.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock
UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022 movie) Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Allison Janney
The People We Hate at the Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), who are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. Startattle.com – The People We Hate at the Wedding 2022.
