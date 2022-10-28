ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

marie
4d ago

not surprised free for all, courtesy of our leadership no accountability Chicago has become a criminals safe haven

Rosel Ettress
4d ago

they need to do more than just catch the thieves but crack down on the scrap yards that are buying them .

Brad Kort
4d ago

I don't think this will change with the Purge starting January 1st.

