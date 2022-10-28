Read full article on original website
marie
4d ago
not surprised free for all, courtesy of our leadership no accountability Chicago has become a criminals safe haven
Reply(1)
11
Rosel Ettress
4d ago
they need to do more than just catch the thieves but crack down on the scrap yards that are buying them .
Reply(1)
7
Brad Kort
4d ago
I don't think this will change with the Purge starting January 1st.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
Mortgage assistance Illinois: State reopens program for pandemic-affected homeowners
The Illinois Homeowner Assistance fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance.
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status
If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
Chicago area election judges prepare for midterms as FBI warns of nationwide threats
"I think in this area people are cognizant that everyone should have their own opinion and have their right to vote in a safe, secure place," Bonnie Masterman from Northbrook told the I-Team.
fox32chicago.com
Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes
CHICAGO - Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes. Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program. This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man went on ‘significant crime spree’ while on bail for a felony drug case, officials say
A Chicago man went on a weeks-long “significant crime spree” across the North Side while on bail for a felony narcotics case, officials said Tuesday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, is charged with ten felonies, including the vehicular hijacking of a senior citizen, burglaries, and robberies. The incidents began on...
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
Illinois Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets for $1 billion jackpot winning numbers drawing
Powerball fever has swept Illinois with the jackpot at $1 billion for the drawing Monday night.
KFVS12
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Will COVID-19 vaccines be required to go to school?. It’s one question that has been brought up to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said he plans to let lawmakers decide. “Honestly it’s a little bit of smoke and mirrors on Governor Pritzker’s part, because he...
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply
Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
After 4 Overdoses at River North Bar, Chicago Health Officials Share Resources for Opioid Addiction
Following an incident in which four people apparently overdosed at a River North bar, Chicago health officials want to ensure the public is informed about available resources to help battle opioid addiction. Three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals after all were suspected to have overdosed at...
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man allegedly used fake ID to try to withdraw money from … the Chicago police credit union
A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly used a fake ID to try to withdraw cash from the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union, which, as you may have guessed, is the credit union used by Chicago police officers. On Thursday, Terrence Finley, 56, entered the police...
cwbchicago.com
8-time felon accidentally left his ID behind after robbing convenience store, prosecutors say
An eight-time convicted felon allegedly left a key piece of evidence behind after he robbed a downtown Chicago convenience store last month: his photo ID. The man’s accomplice, who managed not to drop a piece of identification at the scene, remains at large. Olando Manning and his accomplice allegedly...
Evanston police hope spray paint will work as catalytic converter theft deterrent
Most vehicle models newer than 2019 are designed to prevent catalytic converter theft, police said. Hondas and Toyotas account for about 80% of targeted cars.
Comments / 12