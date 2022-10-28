ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wave 3

How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Academies of Louisville within Jefferson County Public Schools have expanded in recent years to more schools and more career pathways. At Pleasure Ridge Park High School (PRP), the welding academy shares a special relationship with a Louisville business trying to fill open positions with qualified employees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS: Social media threat raises security at Olmsted Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools said security was heightened at Olmsted Academy South and North following a social media threat made on Monday morning. According to Olmsted Academy Principal Tonkeyta Rodgers, police informed staff on Monday morning the threat had been made against Olmsted Academy by an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 5:30

Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 4 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of Hikes Point campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new $16 million healthcare facility will be open soon to expand pediatric care in Hikes Point. On Monday, Norton Children’s Hospital debuted the 45,000-square-foot facility which will be the home for orthopedic care, eye care and primary care. The location will also be the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce Crossings, Renaissance Business Park, Okolona, and Yorktown. For four years, Democratic Councilman Mark Fox has represented the area. The retired police officer is the chair of the public safety committee who says...
LOUISVILLE, KY

