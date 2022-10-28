Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wave 3
Layne Elementary teacher wins Save A Lot ‘Class-iest Teacher’ sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A first grade teacher at Layne Elementary was presented an award and recognized for her dedication and hard work. On Monday, Save A Lot presented Adrienne Moore-Davenport with $500 and the award for “Save A Lot’s Class-iest Teacher.”. The sweepstakes was created in September...
Wave 3
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Academies of Louisville within Jefferson County Public Schools have expanded in recent years to more schools and more career pathways. At Pleasure Ridge Park High School (PRP), the welding academy shares a special relationship with a Louisville business trying to fill open positions with qualified employees.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
Wave 3
JCPS: Social media threat raises security at Olmsted Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools said security was heightened at Olmsted Academy South and North following a social media threat made on Monday morning. According to Olmsted Academy Principal Tonkeyta Rodgers, police informed staff on Monday morning the threat had been made against Olmsted Academy by an...
WLKY.com
After-school activities canceled at 2 JCPS schools after threat made online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After-school activities at both Olmsted Academy North and South were canceled on Monday after an online threat was made against the schools. Principals from both schools sent out letters to parents notifying them of the cancellation and change of dismissal. The letters said that police notified...
Wave 3
Mayor’s Week of Valor kicks off to honor Louisville veterans and active-duty military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of a series of events to honor and celebrate the city’s veterans, active-duty military and their families. The ninth-annual Mayor’s Week of Valor began on Nov. 1 and will run through Nov. 12, according to a release from...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
Wave 3
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be revealing the results from more than 4,000 surveys from community members on its first new hospital in West Louisville. The surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results from those surveys will be released on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Wave 3
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced it has received one of the largest gifts in its 102-year history from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The $5.7 million donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country, the nonprofit organization said.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
Wave 3
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 5:30
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 4 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Wave 3
Norton Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of Hikes Point campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new $16 million healthcare facility will be open soon to expand pediatric care in Hikes Point. On Monday, Norton Children’s Hospital debuted the 45,000-square-foot facility which will be the home for orthopedic care, eye care and primary care. The location will also be the...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
wdrb.com
Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
Wave 3
Local investor purchases Hadley Pottery to help business stay open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fixture beloved for generations announced earlier this year that it would be going out of business. However, Hadley Pottery is expected to stay in business after local investor and philanthropist, Brook Smith, bought the ceramics shop. The historic building on Story Avenue will be...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce Crossings, Renaissance Business Park, Okolona, and Yorktown. For four years, Democratic Councilman Mark Fox has represented the area. The retired police officer is the chair of the public safety committee who says...
