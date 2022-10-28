Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
“The Surreal Life” 2022 reboot, cast & how to watch
The Surreal Life continues tonight at 9/8c. Stream the reality TV reboot series every Monday on VH1. The Surreal Life challenges eight celebrities to share a home, suspend their usual Hollywood lives, and get to know each other in a 2022 reboot of the original early-2000s series of the same name. Throughout the show, these stars are encouraged to break out of their routines and learn how to be their complete, authentic selves.
MLive.com
How to Watch “Sister Wives” season 11, episode 8
Follow the Browns every Sunday at 10/9c on TLC. Stream Sister Wives season 11 with Philo, FuboTV, discovery+, and DIRECTV Stream. Sister Wives follows Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, four women all married (for now) to Kody Brown. The ‘unconventional’ blended family has 18 children in total, and their collective household is always tackling its share of parenting disagreements and relationship stress. This season, featuring some major changes for the Browns, dynamics are shifting, the kids are making strides of their own, and one wife is leaving the picture.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
‘From Scratch’ Is Based on a True Story
Netflix's 'From Scratch' has absolutely captivating fans. Though many know it's based on a book, they might not know it's a true story.
Taylor Kinney’s Baby Photo Sends Fans Into Adoring Frenzy
Taylor Kinney randomly dropped a baby photo that sent fans into a frenzy!. Without providing a caption, the Chicago Fire star took to his Instagram on Monday to share a throwback photo of himself from when he was still in diapers. In the photo, a blonde baby Kinney sat in...
‘Black Adam’ Proves It’s Time for Edgy Superhero Movies to Die
Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does director Jaume Collet-Serra attempt to bridge the gap and get us to invest in these minor demigods? Simple; by dusting off ol’ reliable: pure, uncut, capital-“E” edge.“You...
Celebrities, rappers react to Migos’ Takeoff’s tragic death at 28
HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, was killed and two other people were hurt when gunfire erupted outside a Houston bowling alley after a private party. Takeoff, 28, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m....
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Comments / 0