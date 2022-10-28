Peacock has announced a Friday the 13th expanded prequel series, Crystal Lake. The upcoming show comes from A24 and writer, showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller, with A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian also serving as executive producers. The cast and plot details are yet to be revealed. “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”

23 HOURS AGO