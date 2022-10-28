Read full article on original website
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
PLEASURES' Latest Collection Celebrates Genesis P-Orridge/Psychic TV
Following its recent team-up with Roland Lifestyle and James Lavelle, PLEASURES has now returned with another celebration of music. The latest collaboration honors the enduring legacy of Genesis P-Orridge (February 22, 1950–March 14, 2020), a legendary singer-songwriter, musician, writer, occultist, cultural engineer, and visual artist. P-Orridge co-founded and fronted...
Drake Makes Special Guest Appearance During Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
Lil Wayne surprised fans with a special guest appearance from Drake during the former’s set at Lil WeezyAna Fest 2022. Taking place at Champions Square, Drizzy called New Orleans “one of the few cities that shaped my career” and proceeded to perform “She Will” with Weezy, “The Motto,” a bit of “In My Feelings” and other tracks such as “God’s Plan,” “Knife Talk,” “Jimmy Cooks” and “Nonstop.”
A24, Peacock Announce 'Friday the 13th' Prequel Series 'Crystal Lake'
Peacock has announced a Friday the 13th expanded prequel series, Crystal Lake. The upcoming show comes from A24 and writer, showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller, with A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian also serving as executive producers. The cast and plot details are yet to be revealed. “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”
Meek Mill To Hold ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ 10th Anniversary Concert
It has already been ten years since Meek Mill’s debut studio album Dreams & Nightmares. Now to celebrate the acclaimed project, the Philadelphia native has announced a 10th-anniversary concert in his hometown. Since its release in October of 2012, the album’s title track has remained a rap staple with...
Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'
Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix‘s Big Mouth. The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler’s Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.
Disney+ Reportedly Developing 'WandaVision' Spinoff With Paul Bettany's Vision
Disney+ could be working on a series focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. According to reports, the supposed WandaVision spinoff is being entitled Vision Quest and will follow The Vision as he attempts to regain both his memory and his humanity. His partner Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, may also appear, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing. Vision Quest is also being unofficially dubbed the “White Vision” project in reference to the S.W.O.R.D.-created Vision that was introduced in WandaVision episode eight, which flew away in episode nine to set up the spinoff after stating “I Am Vision.”
Rick Ross Shows off Iced Out $1.5 Million USD Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon
Rick Ross has made yet another showstopping timepiece purchase from the bespoke watch jeweler, Jacob & Co. Earlier last week, the rapper purchased the seven-figure Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon with special customizations, sharing a video of the heavily armed delivery to his home. In the video shared to his Instagram Story, Ross films a video of the van pulling up to Ross’ driveway. Two armed-delivery personnel emerge from the van and give Rozay a large box that contains the $1.5 million USD wrist piece.
Cristin Milioti To Star Opposite Colin Farrell in HBO Max's 'The Penguin' Spinoff Series
Cristin Milioti has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming HBO Max series The Penguin (working title), a spinoff of Matt Reeves‘ Robert Pattinson-starring film The Batman. The actress is set to portray the character of Sofia Falcone, the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone who was...
Evan Peters Stayed in Character "For Months" to Prepare for 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy revealed that the actor stayed in character “for months” as preparation for his role as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In a recent panel, Peters explained that he was debating taking on the part...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Will Reportedly Premiere in January
HBO‘s highly-anticipated adaptation of the award-winning 2013 video game The Last of Us will likely premiere on Sunday, January 15, according to the series’ HBO Max page. Earlier on Tuesday, several Twitter users reported seeing the premiere date listed under the show’s teaser trailer, and The Verge later verified the information, but HBO has since deleted the text from its platform. Although the release date did appear on an official HBO site, the streamer has not yet made a formal announcement regarding the show’s arrival — so we suggest you proceed with caution until then.
Fortnite and Polo Ralph Lauren Join Forces for a New Phygital Launch
While some fashion and lifestyle labels have yet to take on the metaverse or have been slow to engage consumers via the world wide web,. has prided itself on being a leader within the virtual space. The renowned brand was one of the first to dive into the e-commerce space (over 25 years ago) and is now taking another leap by delivering an immersive experience with Fortnite.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Hot off the heels of its fourth Winter release, Palace is preparing to launch the Week 5 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The fifth seasonal delivery features a variety of winter-ready essentials that will have you decked out for the incoming crisp weather. The Week 5 selection features hefty outerwear, resistant fleece, Tri-Ferg pullovers, jacquard quarter-zips, caps, beanies, and more.
A.P.C. Explores Maritime Wonder for SS23
With Jean Touitou’s A.P.C., the attention to elevated minimalism remains paramount whether it be through streamlined outerwear or lively coordinating sets. For its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Paris-based brand explores the multidimensionality of maritime wonder. Specifically, the ensembles are inspired by French yachtsman Éric Tabarly whose signature style...
'Black Adam' Crosses $250 Million USD at Global Box Office
Dwayne Johnson‘s bet on Black Adam is proving to be a major success for the Warner Bros. studio and DC Comics with the recent success of the film. The film has gained great momentum in the first week and continues to hold the top spot as DC’s anti-hero film, clocking in $250 million USD at the global box office this past weekend. Black Adam, which stars The Rock, made $7.5 million USD on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million USD this weekend from 76 overseas markets including European countries, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
G.H. Bass Debuts Vegan Cactus Leather Loafers
Founded on the Maine seafront in 1876, American footwear pioneer G.H. Bass is grounded in quality production. As the creator of the penny loafer, the label often keeps innovation in its stride and now introduces its debut vegan offering. The brand’s classic Weejuns model is fashioned with completely sustainable construction,...
