It’s over: Gisele and Tom Brady are officially divorced. Supermodel filed in Florida

By Madeleine Marr
 4 days ago

The statements are out, the lawyers hired, arrangements made. The divorce is final.

Yep, it’s official. Tom Brady and Gisele are officially done.

Both the football star and supermodel announced that their divorce was already finalized on their fleeting Instagram Stories Friday, in different ways.

Bundchen, whose middle name is Caroline, is the petitioner in the uncontested case, filed in Glades County, Florida. Thomas Edward Brady Jr. is the respondent. The confidential file is dated Oct. 28 (Friday), the final judgment is for dissolution of marriage, and the status is closed.

While the ink dries on the legal documents, it seems emotions are still raw, at least on Brady’s end.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” said the 45 year old NFL legend. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB then referenced others who are also going through challenges in their relationships.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Gisele’s statement was posted in both English and Portuguese:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The 42 year old catwalker hinted at the ex couple’s marital woes to her 20 million followers.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The athlete and fashionista were married in a small, private ceremony in February 2009 in Santa Monica, Calif., and have two children together, ages 12 and 9.

The D word comes after weeks and weeks of speculation that the 13-year marriage was crumbling. After a girls trip to Costa Rica, Gisele was seen out and about sans wedding ring in Miami, hitting the gym, hanging with her kids and seeking advice from a spiritual healer .

Brady, meanwhile, continued to play the sport the so called G.O.A.T. loves so much. The California native’s controversial to “unretire” back in March is apparently one of the reasons for the breakup of the marriage.

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Gisele told Elle in an October cover story .

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy.”

Bundchen then hinted at trouble, saying she had “concerns,” called football “violent” and wanted her famous husband to be “more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Sources tell TMZ that lawyers say Bundchen and Brady, both multimillionaires in their own right, have been working with a mediator to agree on custody and division of marital assets and finally came to terms.

Page Six reports that Bundchen retained Tom Sasser, managing partner of Sasser, Cestero & Roy of West Palm Beach , whose past clients include golf legend Tiger Woods who famously divorced Elin Nordegren back in 2010.

A source familiar with the situation told the outlet that, contrary to reports, the breakup was not “amicable,” as they said: “Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight.”

The fight would, of course, involve their immense wealth. The former New England Patriots baller is reportedly worth upward of $250 million, and the native Brazilian, $400 million.

