All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley is calling Tony Khan's promotion his home for the long run. Moxley recently inked a five-year extension with AEW, which will not only keep him in the company until 2027 but will also expand his roles into coaching and mentoring positions. This new deal also means that Moxley will "work exclusively for AEW and its international partners," which includes New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and others. While it is not explicitly stated, the belief is that Moxley is done with independent promotions for the time being, most notably meaning his time with Game Changer Wrestling is wrapped up. Moxley reigned as GCW World Champion for 399 days before dropping the title to Nick Gage last month, and has not been seen on GCW programming since.

7 HOURS AGO