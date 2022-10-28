Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE Releases Multiple NXT Stars
WWE released a number of NXT wrestlers and Performance Center trainees on Wednesday according to PWInsider. That list includes Bodhi Hayward of Chase U, Sloan Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng. Hayward's last televised match was on Sept. 14 where he and Andre Chase beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Jacobs had been popping up on NXT and NXT Level Up since March, Yan made her TV debut back in November 2021 but only wrestled one squash match on NXT proper, Griffin wrestled four matches on NXT Level Up and Feng hasn't appeared on NXT since November of last year.
ComicBook
Are WWE Releases Coming Today? (Nov 1, 2022)
WWE's habit of mass releases dominated headlines in 2020 and 2021. But while that process has slowed down considerably this year for the company's main roster, there have still been plenty of cuts among the NXT roster and developmental wrestlers training at the WWE Performance Center. It was reported earlier this year via the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer that wrestlers in WWE's developmental system will be evaluated every 90 days, and if improvements aren't seen they'll be considered for a release. Bryan Alvarez then tweeted out on Tuesday that "a few NXT cuts" are expected for today, but didn't give any indication as to who that might be.
ComicBook
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Provides Update On AEW Relationship
All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley is calling Tony Khan's promotion his home for the long run. Moxley recently inked a five-year extension with AEW, which will not only keep him in the company until 2027 but will also expand his roles into coaching and mentoring positions. This new deal also means that Moxley will "work exclusively for AEW and its international partners," which includes New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and others. While it is not explicitly stated, the belief is that Moxley is done with independent promotions for the time being, most notably meaning his time with Game Changer Wrestling is wrapped up. Moxley reigned as GCW World Champion for 399 days before dropping the title to Nick Gage last month, and has not been seen on GCW programming since.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring: Did WWE Try to Cancel a Potential Season 4?
VICE's Dark Side of the Ring hasn't aired a new episode since October 2021 and a report dropped back in June claiming the show's creators, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, had agreed to work with WWE on a more "sanitized" version of the show. That report was shut down the following day, but there were no definitive updates on Season 4 in the months that followed beyond confirmation that more of it was being worked on. Husney and Eisener's other show, Tales From The Territories, is currently ongoing and Husney looked to clear the air in a new interview with the Two Man Power Trip.
ComicBook
Cody Rhodes Describes How Painful His Physical Therapy Is
Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pec he suffered while training for his match with Seth Rollins at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Rhodes popped up on Twitter on Tuesday to share photos and videos of himself trick-or-treating with his daughter, Liberty, and talked about how she's been his motivation to push through painful physical therapy. He wrote, "'How's pt going?' It's fn' awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It's a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%...or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days...I have the best reason to not tap out."
ComicBook
AEW: Tony Khan Gives Health Update On Hangman Page
All Elite Wrestling fans were subject to a scary sight on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite. During his AEW World Title match against champion Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page took a King Kong Lariat that turned him inside out. Page hit the mat and was unresponsive, leading to referee Paul Turner calling AEW Ringside Physician Michael Sampson into the ring. Less than one minute after Page took the wicked clothesline, Turner called for the bell, giving Moxley the victory by referee's decision. Two hours after AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW released a statement that confirmed Page suffered a concussion.
ComicBook
Update On NOAH's Relationship With AEW After Booking WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura
If the forbidden doors between AEW and WWE remain locked, Pro Wrestling NOAH has emerged as the hallway that lies between them. This past September at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, wrestling legend The Great Muta made a shock appearance, coming to the aid of Sting and Darby Allin. This laid the groundwork for Sting to be Muta's tag partner in what will be his final match at The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event on January 22nd, 2023. Three weeks before that bout goes down, Muta goes one-on-one with WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH's The New Year 2023.
ComicBook
UFC Star Max Holloway Brings Yuji to Life in Special Cosplay
Halloween 2022 might be over, but there are still mountains of spooky season tidbits to make our way through, especially when it comes to celebrities honoring the anime medium with unique costumes. Throughout the years, many stars in UFC have taken the opportunity to share their love of anime on their sleeves, entering the ring alongside anime tunes and/or wearing cosplay outfits into the ring, and former UFC star Max Holloway took the chance recently to show his love of Yuji Itadori and the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 31): Roman Reigns, Lesnar vs. Lashley, Halloween-Themed Street Fight
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will serve as the go-home show for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on top of being a special Halloween-themed episode. On top of some major appearances, the show will look to get in on the holiday spirit with a Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis, so expect various spots involving candy and pumpkins. The only other match confirmed right now is a non-title bout between Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross, playing off what happened in last week's main event.
ComicBook
Jimmy Uso Says It's An "Open Door" For Notable Name To Join The Bloodline
The Bloodline holds a monopoly on the numbers game. Since Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in late 2020, he has surrounded himself with his family. Shortly after their singles feud concluded, Jey Uso acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief and joined him as his right hand man. From there, Jey's brother Jimmy returned to the ring from injury and aligned himself with his family. This fully reformed The Bloodline, the trio of Reigns and the Usos that sporadically tagged throughout the 2010s. Now operating as a full-time unit, Reigns and the Usos have dominated WWE SmackDown together for over a year, capturing all of the main roster's men's world and tag titles.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
ComicBook
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
Comments / 0