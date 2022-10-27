Read full article on original website
Related
PayPal announces major security update but only certain users can access it – how to get free feature
SECURING money with PayPal just got a whole lot safer after the company announced it is adding passkeys as a new login method. The passkeys – created by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium – will allow customers to replace passwords with certain cryptographic key pairs to decrease the risk of hacking.
altcoinbuzz.io
USDT Vs USDC – Part 2
Tether Limited issues the USDT stablecoin. The platform first issued a dollar-backed cryptocurrency known as Realcoin in 2014. The coin was launched on the Bitcoin network to help move fiat currencies on the blockchain. Then, Realcoin was later changed to Tether. Tether has since grown to become the biggest stablecoin...
cryptopotato.com
THORChain Network Remains Offline 15 Hours After Software Bug
The network’s operators say the halt is due to non-determinism between individual nodes and has nothing to do with solvency. The THORChain network went offline Thursday due to a software bug, the blockchain operators confirmed on Twitter. The team noted that they are working to resolve the issue as...
altcoinbuzz.io
Kava 11: Huge Ecosystem Update
This is the building time. We’ve said it over and over here and on all our channels. Some are just trying to hold on and survive, while others are using this time to build. The builders will be the most successful when the bull returns. Kava is one of the builders. And they have a new update.
daystech.org
Dynamic Web Apps Without JavaScript
DjangoCon and Devoxx Belgium not too long ago reported examples of interactive net purposes developed with out JavaScript builders. The showcased htmx HTML-first framework appears to focus on these purposes that primarily suggest a pleasant interface to CRUD operations over distant assets. In one case, the staff was capable of take away the JavaScript developer.
Comments / 0